Detroit Red Wings vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 26th 2024

The Washington Capitals (35-26-9) and the Detroit Red Wings (36-29-6) face off at Capital One Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSDET and MNMT.

Washington secured a 3-0 home win against the Winnipeg Jets in its last outing on Sunday. Meanwhile, Detroit faced a 1-0 road loss to the Nashville Predators.

Detroit Red Wings vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview

The Capitals are averaging 2.71 per game and allowing 3.10 per game. Their power-play success rate is 21.3%.

Alexander Ovechkin is leading their offensive charge with 26 goals and 32 assists. Dylan Strome has contributed 23 goals and 35 assists, while John Carlson has 36 assists. In goal, Charlie Lindgren has a 20-12-5 record with a 2.67 goals-against average and maintains a save percentage of .912.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings averages 3.38 goals per game, while converting 22.8% of their power play opportunities, and allowing 3.32 goals per outing.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 28 goals and 28 assists, while Lucas Raymond has contributed 24 goals and 36 assists. Furthermore, Alex DeBrincat has 23 goals and 34 assists, with 194 shots on goal.

Alex Lyon holds a record of 18-16-2 record, boasting a 3.04 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905.

Detroit Red Wings vs Washington Capitals: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 65 times.

The Capitals are 25-25-11-4 against the Red Wings.

In faceoffs, the Capitals have a 46.6% win rate, while the Red Wings have a 50.1% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Capitals has a 79.3% success rate, while the Red Wings are at 80.2%.

Detroit Red Wings vs Washington Capitals: Odds and prediction

This season, Washington has won 13 of 17 games as the odds favorites and holds 12-4 record with odds shorter than -115, giving them a 53.5% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings have been listed as the underdogs 47 times and had 21 upsets. Detroit have played 26 games with odds of -105 or longer this season and won 20 of them, giving it a 51.2% chance of winning this contest.

Prediction: Capitals 5-3 Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings vs Washington Capitals: Betting tips

Tip 1: Capitals to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Alex Ovechkin to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Dylan Larkin to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Red Wings to beat the spread: No

