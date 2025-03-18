Detroit Red Wings vs Washington Capitals: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 18, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to face off with the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

They are both coming off wins as Detroit (32-29-6) defeated Vegas 3-0 on Sunday while Washington (44-15-8) won 5-1 over San Jose on Saturday.

Red Wings vs Capitals: Head-to-head & key stats

Detroit is 55-53-16-7 all-time against Washington

The Red Wings are allowing 3.14 goals per game

The Capitals are 21-7-6 at home

Detroit is averaging 2.85 goals per game

Washington is averaging 3.62 goals per game

The Red Wings are 14-14-3 on the road

The Capitals are allowing 2.56 goals per game

Detroit Red Wings vs Washington Capitals: Preview

Detroit is battling for a playoff spot but has lost seven of its last nine games. Lucas Raymond's 68 points, Dylan Larkin's 59 points, Alex DeBrincat's 58 points and Patrick Kane's 46 points lead the Red Wings.

They are set to start Petr Mrazek who is 2-1 with a 2.01 GAA and a .920 SV% since being traded to Detroit. This season, he is 12-20-2 with a 3.33 GAA and a .892 SV%. In his career against Washington, Mrazek is 5-9-2 with a 3.09 GAA and a .897 SV%.

Meanwhile, Washington is atop the Metropolitan division and one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. The Capitals will start Logan Thompson, who is 29-4-5 with a 2.32 GAA and a .916 SV%. In his career against Detroit, he is 1-1 with a 3.04 GAA and a .872 SV%.

The team is led by Dylan Strome who has 65 points, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Aliaksei Protas with 59 points each, Tom Wilson with 56 points and Alex Ovechkin with 55 points.

Red Wings vs Capitals: Odds & Prediction

Detroit is a +142 underdog while Washington is a -170 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Red Wings are battling for a playoff spot this season but are in a tough spot on Tuesday. Washington has been dominant at home and Thompson should be able to limit Detroit's offense.

The Capitals will get out to an early lead and hold on for the win.

Prediction: Capitals 4, Red Wings 2.

Red Wings vs Capitals: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Washington ML (-170)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: Patrick Kane 3+ shots on goal (+115)

