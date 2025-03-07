  • home icon
  • Detroit Red Wings vs Washington Capitals: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 7, 2025

Detroit Red Wings vs Washington Capitals: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 7, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 07, 2025 15:39 GMT
The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to face the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

They are coming off contrasting results as Detroit (30-26-6) lost 4-2 at home to Utah on Thursday while Washington (40-14-8) won 3-2 in overtime over the Rangers.

Red Wings vs Capitals: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Detroit is 55-52-16-7 all-time against Washington
  • The Red Wings are 14-11-3 on the road
  • The Capitals are allowing 2.58 goals per game
  • Detroit is averaging 2.83 goals per game
  • Washington is averaging 3.58 goals per game
  • The Red Wings are allowing 3.17 goals per game
  • The Capitals are 19-7-6 at home
Detroit Red Wings vs Washington Capitals: Preview

Detroit is battling for a playoff spot but is on a four-game losing streak. The Red Wings are led by Lucas Raymond's 63 points, Dylan Larkin's 54 points, Alex DeBrincat's 53 points, Patrick Kane's 39 points and Moritz Seider's 36 points.

They are set to start Cam Talbot who is 17-13-3 with a 2.92 GAA and a .902 SV%. In his career against the Capitals, he is 5-9-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .907 SV%.

Meanwhile, Washington is atop the Metro division and is on a two-game winning streak. The Capitals will start Logan Thompson who is 26-4-5 with a 2.32 GAA and a .918 SV%. In his career against Detroit, he is 0-1 with a 4.10 GAA and a .857 SV%.

They are led by Dylan Larkin who has 61 points, Pierre-Luc Dubois with 53 points, Aliaksei Protas with 51 points and Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson with 49 points each.

Red Wings vs Capitals: Odds & Prediction

Detroit is a +180 underdog while Washington is a -218 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Red Wings haven't been playing good hockey as of late and the second half of a back-to-back is always tough.

Detroit will struggle to limit Washington's offense, which has been stellar this season. Look for the Caps to get out to an early lead and get a big win.

Prediction: Capitals 4, Red Wings 2.

Red Wings vs Capitals: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Washington ML (-218)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-122)

Tip 3: Alex Ovechkin 4+ shots on goal (-145)

