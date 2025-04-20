Devils lineup today: New Jersey’s projected lineup for Game 1 against Carolina Hurricanes | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 20, 2025

The New Jersey Devils will look to kick off their Stanley Cup run on Sunday with a win when they head to Carolina to face off against the Hurricanes in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series.
The conference rivals both impressed in the regular season, with the Hurricanes finishing second in the Metropolitan Division and the Devils in third place.
Although New Jersey started the year strong, jumping out to an early lead in the divisional standings, the team ended with a 5-5 record, including a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.
Meanwhile, Carolina isn't heading into the playoffs with much momentum on its side either. Over its final 10 games of the regular season, the team posted a 3-6-1 record, losing three in a row as it looks to turn things around at home on Saturday.
New Jersey Devils projected lines
Forwards
- Stefan Noesen - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt
- Erik Haula - Dawson Mercer - Timo Meier
- Paul Cotter - Cody Glass - Daniel Sprong
- Ondrej Palat - Justin Dowling - Nathan Bastian
Defense
- Luke Hughes - Brett Pesce
- Brian Dumoulin - Johnathan Kovacevic
- Brenden Dillon - Dougie Hamilton
Goalies
- Jacob Markstrom
- Jake Allen
Powerplay
- Dawson Mercer, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, Luke Hughes
- Stefan Noesen, Cody Glass, Ondrej Palat, Daniel Sprong, Dougie Hamilton
Penalty Kill
- Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Brenden Dillon, Johnathan Kovacevic
- Dawson Mercer, Erik Haula, Brian Dumoulin, Brett Pesce
Odds for Devils-Hurricanes Game 1 clash
This season, the New Jersey Devils and the Carolina Hurricanes split wins and losses, going 2-2 in their regular-season series.
However, Carolina is a notable betting favorite heading into Sunday's showdown.
On DraftKings, the Hurricanes are -218 favorites while the Devils are +180 underdogs. On FanDual, Carolina is a -205 favorite and New Jersey is a +168 underdog.
It would take a $218 bet on Carolina to win $100 on FanDuel, and a $100 bet on New Jersey would net $180.
Game 2 will be on Tuesday.
