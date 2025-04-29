Devils lineup tonight: New Jersey’s projected lineup for Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 29, 2025

Tonight, the New Jersey Devils will look to stave off elimination by stealing a game on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes. Heading into Game 5 tonight, the Devils are down 3-1 in this first-round series, with Carolina eager to close things out in front of their hometown fans.

In Game 1, the Hurricanes picked up a dominant 4-1 win at home, before taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the series with a 3-1 win in Game 2. Once the series shifted to New Jersey, the Devils picked up a 3-2 double-OT win on Friday to stave off a 3-0 deficit.

In response, the Hurricanes stole Game 4 on the road, giving them a chance to close things out at home tonight.

New Jersey Devils projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Ondrej Palat - Nico Hischier - Timo Meier Erik Haula - Dawson Mercer - Jesper Bratt Paul Cotter - Cody Glass - Stefan Noesen Tomas Tatar - Justin Dowling - Nathan Bastian

Defense

Brian Dumoulin - Brett Pesce Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton Dennis Cholowski - Simon Nemec

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom Jake Allen

Powerplay

Stefan Noesen, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, Dougie Hamilton Dawson Mercer, Cody Glass, Ondrej Palat, Tomas Tatar, Simon Nemec

Penalty Kill

Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Jonas Siegenthaler, Brian Dumoulin Dawson Mercer, Erik Haula, Brett Pesce, Simon Nemec

Odds for tonight's game between the Devils and the Hurricanes as New Jersey looks to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive

The Hurricanes are the comfortable betting favorite to get the job done on most major sportsbooks.

On FanDuel, Carolina is sitting as a -275 favorite, while New Jersey is a +220 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Carolina is a -278 favorite and New Jersey is a +225 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $278 bet on the Hurricanes as favorites to win $100 on top of the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on the Devils as the underdogs could win $225 on top of the initial bet if New Jersey can get the win tonight.

If New Jersey can steal one on the road and force a Game 6 in this first-round series, the two teams will be back in action again on Friday in New Jersey.

