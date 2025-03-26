Devils lineup tonight: New Jersey’s projected lineup for game against the Chicago Blackhawks | March 26 2025

The New Jersey Devils will look to snap a three-game skid when they face off with the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday on the road. Heading into tonight's game, both teams will want to get back in the win column, with Chicago looking to snap a six-game skid and New Jersey seeking to bounce back from a 4-3 shootout loss to Vancouver, which made it three straight losses.

Currently, the Devils are sitting in third place in the Metropolitan Division, seven points ahead of the fourth-place Islanders and nine points behind the second-place Hurricanes.

Given the current standings, if the season were to end today, the Devils would gain an automatic entry into the playoffs thanks to their top-three spot in the division.

New Jersey Devils projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Erik Haula - Nico Hischier - Timo Meier Stefan Noesen - Cody Glass - Jesper Bratt Ondrej Palat - Dawson Mercer - Tomas Tatar Nathan Foote - Justin Dowling - Paul Cotter

Defense

Luke Hughes - Brett Pesce Brian Dumoulin - Johnathan Kovacevic Brenden Dillon - Dennis Cholowski

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom Jake Allen

Power Play

Dawson Mercer, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, Luke Hughes Stefan Noesen, Cody Glass, Ondrej Palat, Tomas Tatar, Dennis Cholowski

Penalty Kill

Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Brenden Dillon, Johnathan Kovacevic Dawson Mercer, Erik Haula, Brian Dumoulin, Brett Pesce

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Blackhawks and the Devils, as well as upcoming games on New Jersey's schedule

Heading into tonight's game, it's no surprise that the Devils are sitting as comfortable betting favorites.

On FanDuel, New Jersey is a -220 favorite, while Chicago is a +180 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, New Jersey is a -225 favorite, while Chicago is a +185 underdog.

Based on the latest FanDuel odds, it would take a $220 bet on New Jersey as the favorite to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Chicago as the underdogs could win $180 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the team will head to Winnipeg for a showdown with the Jets on Friday, which will kick off a back-to-back that will then see the team face off with the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

The team will then wrap up the month of March with a rematch against the Wild at home before hosting the New York Rangers on Saturday, April 5.

