Devils lineup tonight: New Jersey’s projected lineup for game against the Dallas Stars | Mar. 4 2025

Tonight, the New Jersey Devils will collide with the Dallas Stars in a cross-conference matchup set to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Heading into tonight's game, New Jersey is coming off a 2-0 shutout loss at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights, which dropped them to just 5-5-0 over their last ten.

Ad

On the flip side, the Stars are heading into tonight's game with plenty of momentum on their side after back-to-back wins over the LA Kings and the St. Louis Blues.

New Jersey is sitting in third place in the Metropolitan Division, four points ahead of the fourth-place Blue Jackets and two points behind the second-place Hurricanes.

On the flip side, Dallas is sitting comfortably in second place in the Central Division, six points ahead of the third-place Minnesota Wild and eight points behind the Winnipeg Jets.

Ad

Trending

New Jersey Devils projected lines

Forwards

Timo Meier - Nico Hischier - Stefan Noesen Ondrej Palat - Dawson Mercer - Jesper Bratt Paul Cotter - Erik Haula - Tomas Tattar Kurtis MacDermid - Curtis Lazar - Nathan Bastian

Defense

Brenden Dillon - Dougie Hamilton Luke Hughes - Johnathan Kovacevic Brett Pesce - Simon Nemec

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Powerplay

Stefan Noesen, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, Dougie Hamilton Paul Cotter, Dawson Mercer, Ondrej Palat, Tomas Tatar, Luke Hughes

Ad

Penalty Kill

Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer, Brenden Dillon, Johnathan Kovacevic Erik Haula, Jesper Bratt, Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce

Looking at the odds for tonight's Devils vs Stars game, as well as upcoming games on New Jersey's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Devils and the Stars, Dallas is sitting as a slight betting favorite, given its recent two-game win streak.

Ad

On DraftKings, Dallas is a -175 favorite, while New Jersey is a +145 underdog. Meanwhile, on FanDuel, Dallas is a -182 favorite, while New Jersey is a +150 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $175 bet on Dallas as the favorites to win $100, in addition to the original bet, on DraftKings, while a $100 bet on the Devils could win $145 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Devils will face a tough test when they head home to host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. From there, the team will hit the road for a game with the Flyers on Sunday before returning home once more for a two-game stretch.

While at home, the team will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets next Tuesday and the Edmonton Oilers next Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama