Devils lineup tonight: New Jersey's projected lineup for game against the Minnesota Wild | March 29, 2025

The New Jersey Devils will finish a three-game road trip and a back-to-back set on Saturday against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. New Jersey was shut out 4-0 in Winnipeg on Friday, while Minnesota picked up a huge 4-2 win over Washington at home on Thursday.

Ad

The Devils have gone 1-1-0 to start their three-game trip and remain third in the Metropolitan division with 83 points. However, the Blue Jackets (75 points), Rangers (75 points) and Islanders (74 points) are in the mix with games in hand. Meanwhile, the Wild (87 points) have been struggling as of late, although they still hold the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Superstar Jack Hughes (shoulder) and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body) are both on LTIR and will miss the rest of the season. Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton (lower body) remains out for an extended period and forward Cody Glass (undisclosed) did not travel on this trip. Defenseman Luke Hughes (lower body) did not play on Friday in Winnipeg as a precaution and could return to the lineup on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

New Jersey Devils projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Ondrej Palat - C Nico Hischier - RW Timo Meier

Line 2. LW Erik Haula - C Dawson Mercer - RW Jesper Bratt

Line 3. LW Paul Cotter - C Justin Dowling - RW Stefan Noesen

Line 4. LW Tomas Tatar - C Curtis Lazar - RW Nathan Bastian

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Luke Hughes - RD Brett Pesce

Pair 2. LD Brenden Dillon - RD Johnathan Kovacevic

Ad

Pair 1. LD Brian Dumoulin - RD Simon Nemec

Goalies:

Starter - Jacob Markstrom

Backup - Jake Allen

Power Play:

First Unit - Dawson Mercer, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, Luke Hughes

Second Unit - Stefan Noesen, Erik Haula, Ondrej Palat, Tomas Tatar, Simon Nemec

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Brenden Dillon, Johnathan Kovacevic

Second Unit - Dawson Mercer, Erik Haula, Brian Dumoulin, Brett Pesce

Odds for Devils vs Wild and New Jersey's upcoming schedule

New Jersey is a slight road underdog on Saturday in Minnesota.

Ad

On Odds Shark, New Jersey (38-29-7) has +110 odds on the road and Minnesota (41-27-5) is a -130 home favorite. A $100 bet on the Devils would win $110, while a $130 bet on the Wild would net $100.

The Devils will head home for a five-game homestand once they conclude their road trip. They'll begin with another matchup with Minnesota on Monday at the Prudential Center. New Jersey with then have the rest of the week off before hosting the New York Rangers on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama