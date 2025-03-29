  • home icon
  • NHL
  • New Jersey Devils
  • Devils lineup tonight: New Jersey's projected lineup for game against the Minnesota Wild | March 29, 2025

Devils lineup tonight: New Jersey's projected lineup for game against the Minnesota Wild | March 29, 2025

By Jackson Weber
Modified Mar 29, 2025 14:04 GMT
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Winnipeg Jets - Source: Imagn
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Winnipeg Jets (image credit: IMAGN)

The New Jersey Devils will finish a three-game road trip and a back-to-back set on Saturday against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. New Jersey was shut out 4-0 in Winnipeg on Friday, while Minnesota picked up a huge 4-2 win over Washington at home on Thursday.

Ad

The Devils have gone 1-1-0 to start their three-game trip and remain third in the Metropolitan division with 83 points. However, the Blue Jackets (75 points), Rangers (75 points) and Islanders (74 points) are in the mix with games in hand. Meanwhile, the Wild (87 points) have been struggling as of late, although they still hold the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Superstar Jack Hughes (shoulder) and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body) are both on LTIR and will miss the rest of the season. Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton (lower body) remains out for an extended period and forward Cody Glass (undisclosed) did not travel on this trip. Defenseman Luke Hughes (lower body) did not play on Friday in Winnipeg as a precaution and could return to the lineup on Saturday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

New Jersey Devils projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Ondrej Palat - C Nico Hischier - RW Timo Meier

Line 2. LW Erik Haula - C Dawson Mercer - RW Jesper Bratt

Line 3. LW Paul Cotter - C Justin Dowling - RW Stefan Noesen

Line 4. LW Tomas Tatar - C Curtis Lazar - RW Nathan Bastian

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Luke Hughes - RD Brett Pesce

Pair 2. LD Brenden Dillon - RD Johnathan Kovacevic

Ad

Pair 1. LD Brian Dumoulin - RD Simon Nemec

Goalies:

Starter - Jacob Markstrom

Backup - Jake Allen

Power Play:

First Unit - Dawson Mercer, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, Luke Hughes

Second Unit - Stefan Noesen, Erik Haula, Ondrej Palat, Tomas Tatar, Simon Nemec

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Brenden Dillon, Johnathan Kovacevic

Second Unit - Dawson Mercer, Erik Haula, Brian Dumoulin, Brett Pesce

Odds for Devils vs Wild and New Jersey's upcoming schedule

New Jersey is a slight road underdog on Saturday in Minnesota.

Ad

On Odds Shark, New Jersey (38-29-7) has +110 odds on the road and Minnesota (41-27-5) is a -130 home favorite. A $100 bet on the Devils would win $110, while a $130 bet on the Wild would net $100.

The Devils will head home for a five-game homestand once they conclude their road trip. They'll begin with another matchup with Minnesota on Monday at the Prudential Center. New Jersey with then have the rest of the week off before hosting the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी