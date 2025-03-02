Devils lineup tonight: New Jersey’s projected lineup for game against the Vegas Golden Knights | Mar. 2 2025

The New Jersey Devils will face off with the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday in a game that is poised to deliver fireworks. While Vegas is sitting atop the Pacific Division, New Jersey is looking to get back to winning at the same rate they did early in the season.

The Devils know they have what it takes to get back to their earlier form if they can find their rhythm again.

Meanwhile, Vegas has continued to impress, posting a 35-18-6 record and leading the Pacific Division after a 7-5 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

New Jersey Devils projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Ondrej Palat - Jack Hughes - Jesper Bratt Timo Meier - Nico Hischier - Dawson Mercer Paul Cotter - Erik Haula - Stefan Noesen Tomas Tatar - Curtis Lazar - Nathan Bastian

Defense

Luke Hughes - Dougie Hamilton Brenden Dillon - Simon Nemec

Goalies

Jake Allen

Nico Daws

Powerplay

Stefan Noesen, Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt Paul Cotter, Dawson Mercer, Ondrej Palat, Timo Meier, Luke Hughes

Penalty Kill

Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer, Brenden Dillon, Johnathan Kovacevic Erik Haula, Jesper Bratt, Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce

A look at previous meeting between the Devils and Golden Knights, as well as upcoming games on New Jersey's schedule

Heading into the Devils-Golden Knights matchup, Vegas likely has the kind of confidence that comes from knowing they were able to pick up a win over the Devils just a few weeks ago.

In what was their first of two regular-season meetings on Feb. 6, the Golden Knights were able to pick up a 3-1 win on the road, which saw Jack Eichel, Nicolas Roy and Shea Theodore find the back of the net.

The game also notably saw netminder Adin Hill post a 93.3% save percentage as he turned away 14 of a possible 15 shots, while Vegas' offense kept New Jersey goalie Jake Allen busy all night long with 40 attempts.

Following Sunday's game, the Devils will head to Dallas for a showdown with the Stars on Tuesday, before heading back home for a game with the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

