Devils lineup tonight: New Jersey’s projected lineup for game against the Winnipeg Jets | Mar. 7 2025

Tonight, the New Jersey Devils will collide with the Winnipeg Jets with the hopes of snapping a two-game skid. While the Devils have shown, at times, that they have what it takes to be one of the best teams in the NHL, the team has struggled to find their rhythm as of late, winning just two of their last five.

With back-to-back losses to Vegas, and most recently, Dallas, the team will be looking to get back in the win column tonight against a Winnipeg Jets team that's fresh off a 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Heading into tonight's game, New Jersey is in third place in the Metropolitan Division with 72 points, putting them four points ahead of the fourth-place Blue Jackets. On the flip side, Winnipeg is sitting comfortably atop the Central Division, six points ahead of the Stars.

New Jersey Devils lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Timo Meier - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt Ondrej palat - Dawson Mercer - Tomas Tatar Justin Dowling - Erik Haula - Stefan Noesen Paul Cotter - Curtis Lazar - Nathan Bastian

Defense

Luke Hughes - Brett Pesce Brenden Dillon - Simon Nemec Seamus Casey - Johnathan Kovacevic

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Powerplay

Dawson Mercer, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, Luke Hughes Paul Cotter, Stefan Noesen, Ondrej Palat, Tomas Tatar, Seamus Casey

Penalty Kill

Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer, Brenden Dillon, Johnathan Kovacevic Erik Haula, Jesper Bratt, Simon Nemec, Brett Pesce

Odds for tonight's game between the Devils and Jets, & New Jersey's upcoming schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Devils and the Jets, bettors seem pretty torn on who they think will get the win.

On FanDuel, Winnipeg is a slight favorite with -125 odds, while New Jersey is a +104 underdog. Over on DraftKings, Winnipeg is a -122 favorite, while New Jersey is a +102 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $125 bet on Winnipeg as the favorites to win $100, in addition to the original bet, on FanDuel. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Winnipeg could win $104 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, New Jersey will hit the road for a game with the Flyers on Sunday. The team will then return home for a two-game stretch that will see them host the Blue Jackets on Tuesday and the Oilers on Thursday before hitting the road once more.

