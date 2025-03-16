Dewar scores twice, four-goal 3rd period, and more: 3 reason why Pittsburgh Penguins won 7-3 over New Jersey Devils

The Pittsburgh Penguins got a huge 7-3 win over their division rivals, the New Jersey Devils on Saturday evening at the PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins rode a four-goal third period to get their fourth straight win. Meanwhile, the Devils fall to 5-5–1 in their last 10 games.

Connor Dewar scored twice for the Pittsburgh Penguins, with Danton Heinen, Rickard Rakell, Philip Tomasino, Erik Karlsson and Kevin Hayes scoring the others. Cody Glass, Timo Meier (PPG) and Nico Hischier (PPG) got the tallies for the New Jersey Devils.

So, here’s a look at the three main reasons why the Pittsburgh Penguins won over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday evening.

3 reasons why Pittsburgh Penguins won over New Jersey Devils

#3 The power play got going

The Pittsburgh Penguins got a crucial power play goal from Erik Karlsson in the third period to provide a much-needed insurance marker in the third period.

Beyond the two-goal cushion, Karlsson’s goal killed the Devils momentum as they had closed to gap to one goal after being down 4-1 early in the third. Karlsson’s 10th of the season effectively dashed any hope of a Devils’ comeback as the Penguins went on to pull away late in the third.

#2 Four-goal third period

The third period was wild as the two sides scored six goals between them. In particular, the Penguins’ four-goal outburst was enough to secure a big win at home.

Penguins newcomer Connor Dewar scored his second of the night to put the game away for his club.

Here’s a look:

The empty-netter effectively ended any comeback hopes for the Penguins, securing the two points at home.

#1 Dewar scores twice

Connor Dewar arrived at the trade deadline from the Toronto Maple Leafs and has looked great for the Penguins. He scored twice for his team on Saturday evening. In addition to his empty-net goal, Dewar scored in the first period to tie the game.

Expand Tweet

The goal put the Penguins back in the game. Former Leafs Noel Acciari and Conor Timmins assisted on the goal, sending the Pens to their fourth win in a row. For Dewar, his two-goal performance was a step in the right step as he looks to fit in with his new team.

The Penguins will be looking to extend their winning streak to five when they take on another Metro Division rival, the New York Islanders on Tuesday night at home.

