Did fans ask George Kittle to 'punch' Justin Trudeau during USA vs Canada clash at 4 Nations? Exploring what 49ers TE said about ex-Canada PM

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle shared a surprising story from the Canada-Team USA game in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He appeared on Episode 334 of the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast, which was recorded on June 17 with hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan.

Kittle recalled watching both teams' first encounter in the tournament from a suite in Bell Centre with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and former UFC star Georges St-Pierre.

"That night was USA-Canada, and I ended up in the suite with the NHL commissioner and Georges St-Pierre," Kittle said. "And then the third period, Trudeau was in my suite as well."

During the third period, former Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was still serving then, joined them in the suite. Kittle noticed several security staff entering before Trudeau arrived.

"All of a sudden, like six security guys walk in with the wire in their ear," Kittle said. "I'm like, what's going on? Turn my shoulder, I'm like, 'Oh my God, that's crazy. I'm just going to sit over here and just not move.'"

Kittle kept to the side, trying not to get in the way. But he said Trudeau was friendly, who arrived with his 17-year-old son, Xavier James Trudeau.

"I talked to him. He had his... son," Kittle said. "Could not have been nicer."

But things got odd when some Canadian fans started shouting from nearby seats. They were asking Kittle to punch Trudeau in the face, and it all made for an awkward experience for the player with the presence of security personnel.

"I had like five people throughout the entire third period just yelling at me to punch him in the face," Kittle said. "He had two security guys who were sitting in front of me, and between me and the fans. And they're saying, 'Punch that dude in the face.'"

The United States defeated Canada 3-1 that night to reach the 4 Nations Face-Off final. Jake Guentzel scored twice, and Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist. Additionally, the most memorable part of the game was the three early fights.

Many fans were quite upset with Trudeau back then, and even Kittle noticed it.

"He's just getting chirped the entire time," Kittle said. "His son's right there. Like, just leave the dude alone, man. It's a hockey game."

Justin Trudeau's comment after Canada's win in 4 Nations final

Despite losing against the U.S. in Montreal, Canada won the 4 Nations final 3-2 in overtime inside TD Garden in Boston, with Connor McDavid scoring the winning goal.

After the game, Justin Trudeau posted on X:

“You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game.”

The game was already getting attention because of political tension. U.S. President Donald Trump had talked about making Canada the 51st state, increasing friction between the two nations.

