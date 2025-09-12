Charlie Kirk, an influential activist and close ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot dead while speaking at an event held at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. An influential voice in the Trump administration, Kirk was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Kirk's death sent shockwaves across the country with tributes pouring in for the 31-year-old, father of two. Several among the sporting community as well mourned his tragic passing including the likes of Derek Jeter, Tim Tebow and Harrison Butker to name a few.

Some posts on social media suggested that Pittsburgh Penguins legend Sidney Crosby too had reached out to the NHL and other major professional leagues to observe a minute's silence before each game to pay tribute to Kirk.

Israel Now @neveragainlive1 BREAKING NEWS: Sidney Crosby has asked the NHL and all other professional sports leagues to observe a minute of silence before each game to pay tribute to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated at a college event in Utah. His statement has created a lasting patriotic movement in the American community because of its nature!

These reports, however, appear to be unfounded. Currently, there are no credible reports confirming this claim and neither has anyone from Sidney Crosby's camp made a comment regarding the matter.

Historically, Crosby has always preferred to avoid the public eye. Not one to dabble in political or public controversies, such a demand seems rather uncharacteristic of the Penguins captain.

A Nova Scotia native, Crosby is a revered figure in the Pittsburgh community and is likely to err on the side of caution before involving himself in such a sensitive matter.

Law enforcement officials have said that the gunman accused of fatally shooting Kirk has been identified as 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson who has now been brought into custody.

Sidney Crosby addressed his future with Penguins amid Canadiens trade buzz

Now entering his 21st season in the NHL, one would suspect Sidney Crosby to be slowing down. But that isn't the case for the 38-year-old who has registered more than 90 points across each of the past three seasons.

Despite putting up such elite numbers, the Penguins have failed to make it count by missing out on the playoffs on all three occasions. With GM Kyle Dubas pushing for a rebuild, many believe it would be in Crosby's best interest to move to a club that could help him make one final push for Stanley Cup glory.

One team being floated around are the Montreal Canadiens. Loaded with young talent, adding an experienced figure like Sidney Crosby to the mix could prove to be the catalyst for the side to break their 32-year Stanley Cup drought.

During an interview with The Athletic's Pierre Lebrun, the Penguins captain recently got around to address the rumors.

"I get it, trust me, growing up a Montreal fan and being from not too far from there, I understand how passionate they are. I get it why that would come up and that sort of thing (speculation)," Crosby said. "It doesn’t make it any easier when you’re losing to hear those things. But at the same time, to know that a team like that wants you, it’s not the end of the world. ...I think that’s just part of it.”

While Crosby himself didn't wish to delve too much into the matter, his agent Pat Brisson, took a far more straightforward approach.

"Well, it's a reality... Each year the team that he's playing for fails to make the playoffs, it creates a lot of speculation. In reality, he's not getting any younger. We're here to support him. It's the beginning of the season here. Let's see how things are going. Hopefully they have a great season and the speculation will go away," said Brisson.

The writing seems to be on the wall for the Penguins front office. Win now or risk losing a franchise legend. With the trade buzz surrounding their superstar it only seems fitting that the side starts off its preseason campaing against the Canadiens on Sept. 22 at Bell Centre.

