Dillon Dube landing spots: 3 teams that could benefit from adding controversial ex-Flames forward

By Cole Shelton
Modified Sep 16, 2025 13:02 GMT
- Source: Imagn

Dillon Dube was found not guilty of the sexual assault charges this summer, and the NHL has announced he and the other four players are eligible to play in the league on Dec. 1.

"Given their conduct, we carefully evaluated the players’ acquittal in court and the time spent away from the game," the statement read. "Taking into account that the players have been away from the game for 20 months -- including since their acquittals in July -- we have determined that the players will be eligible to sign an NHL contract no sooner than October 15, 2025, and eligible to play in NHL games no sooner than December 1, 2025, bringing their total time out of the League to nearly two years."
Before he took a leave for the legal issue, Dube was a bottom-six forward who added some energy and physicality to the lineup. However, given that he doesn't add much offense, many teams may not want to sign him as the juice wouldn't be worth the squeeze.

But, if Dube does get signed, he will likely be in the States in a non-traditional hockey market, so he's out of the spotlight.

3 teams that could sign Dillon Dube

#1, Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks already had some backlash after hiring controversial coach Joel Quenneville, so perhaps they believe the headache is worth signing Dube.

The Ducks need to improve their bottom-six, and Dube would help improve it. He would be an upgrade over Nikita Nesternko, the fourth-line left winger, as he could add some more offense to the lineup.

#2, Los Angeles Kings

With Corey Perry now out for the foreseeable future, Los Angeles could take a look at Dube to see if he's worth signing.

Although Dube won't be eligible to play until Dec. 1, he could have a conditioning stint in the AHL to prove he's still an NHL-caliber player.

Dube would be a fourth-line player to add some speed and physicality to the lineup, who could also add some depth scoring if needed.

#3, Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken are hoping to be a playoff team this season, and one area of need is upgrading their bottom-six.

Seattle's fourth-line left winger is Tye Kartye, while the fourth-line right winger is Jani Nyman, so Dube could be an upgrade there.

But, Dube will need to prove he's an NHL player to get a contract and a shot.

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Edited by Cole Shelton
