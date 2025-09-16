Dillon Dube landing spots: 3 teams that could benefit from adding controversial ex-Flames forward

Dillon Dube was found not guilty of the sexual assault charges this summer, and the NHL has announced he and the other four players are eligible to play in the league on Dec. 1.
"Given their conduct, we carefully evaluated the players’ acquittal in court and the time spent away from the game," the statement read. "Taking into account that the players have been away from the game for 20 months -- including since their acquittals in July -- we have determined that the players will be eligible to sign an NHL contract no sooner than October 15, 2025, and eligible to play in NHL games no sooner than December 1, 2025, bringing their total time out of the League to nearly two years."
Before he took a leave for the legal issue, Dube was a bottom-six forward who added some energy and physicality to the lineup. However, given that he doesn't add much offense, many teams may not want to sign him as the juice wouldn't be worth the squeeze.
But, if Dube does get signed, he will likely be in the States in a non-traditional hockey market, so he's out of the spotlight.
3 teams that could sign Dillon Dube
#1, Anaheim Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks already had some backlash after hiring controversial coach Joel Quenneville, so perhaps they believe the headache is worth signing Dube.
The Ducks need to improve their bottom-six, and Dube would help improve it. He would be an upgrade over Nikita Nesternko, the fourth-line left winger, as he could add some more offense to the lineup.
#2, Los Angeles Kings
With Corey Perry now out for the foreseeable future, Los Angeles could take a look at Dube to see if he's worth signing.
Although Dube won't be eligible to play until Dec. 1, he could have a conditioning stint in the AHL to prove he's still an NHL-caliber player.
Dube would be a fourth-line player to add some speed and physicality to the lineup, who could also add some depth scoring if needed.
#3, Seattle Kraken
The Seattle Kraken are hoping to be a playoff team this season, and one area of need is upgrading their bottom-six.
Seattle's fourth-line left winger is Tye Kartye, while the fourth-line right winger is Jani Nyman, so Dube could be an upgrade there.
But, Dube will need to prove he's an NHL player to get a contract and a shot.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama