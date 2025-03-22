Red Wings lineup tonight: Detroit’s projected lineup for game against the Vegas Golden Knights | Mar. 22 2025

The Detroit Red Wings eye a return to the win column in the road game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

While they snapped a six-game skid with a win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday (Mar. 12), the Red Wings went 1-2 in the last three. The team was coming off a 4-1 defeat at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday just after picking up a win against Vegas.

On the flip side, since the two sides collided on Sunday, the Golden Knights bounced back with a 5-1 win over the Boston Bruins, giving them some momentum heading into their home game.

While Vegas is well on its way to clinching a playoff spot, Detroit is hunting for a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. The team sits four points behind the Canadiens, holding on to the second Wild Card spot in the East.

Detroit Red Wings projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change.

Forwards

Michael Rasmussen - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond Alex DeBrincat - Marco Kasper - Patrick Kane Jonatan Berggren - JT Compher - Vladimir Tarasenko Austin Watson - Tyler Motte - Craig Smith

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider Simon Edvinsson - Justin Holl William Lagesson - Albert Johansson

Goalies

Petr Mrazek Cam Talbot

Powerplay

Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane, Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider Jonatan Berggren, JT Compher, Marco Kasper, Vladimir Tarasenko, Simon Edvinsson

Penalty Kill

JT Compher, Tyler Motte, Ben Chiarot, Moritz Seider Michael Rasmussen, Marco Kasper, Simon Edvinsson, Justin Holl

Looking at the odds for the Red Wings vs. Golden Knights game and upcoming games on Detroit's schedule

Heading into the Red Wings vs. Golden Knights game on Saturday, Vegas is a slight betting favorite, although the team came up short the last time these two teams squared off.

On FanDuel, Vegas is a -225 favorite while Detroit is a +184 underdog. Meanwhile, Vegas is a -218 favorite over on DraftKings while Detroit is a +180 underdog.

Based on the latest odds on FanDuel, it would take a $225 bet on Vegas as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Detroit as the underdogs could win $184 in addition to the original bet.

Following the Red Wings vs. Golden Knights game, Detroit will play the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday and the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday before returning home to wrap up the month.

The Red Wings will collide with the Ottawa Senators and the Boston Bruins at home before kicking off the month of April with a road game against the St. Louis Blues.

