Edmonton Oilers' 3 best value for money contracts heading into 2025-26 ft. Connor McDavid

The Edmonton Oilers have made the Stanley Cup Finals in back-to-back seasons, but lost both times to the Florida Panthers.

The Oilers have two of the highest-paid players in the NHL in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, which means Edmonton has to find some good value contracts.

Oilers' 3 best value contracts

#1, Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid is earning $12.5 million this season, which is a lot, but it's likely the best value contract in the NHL.

McDavid is the best player in the NHL, but due to this being his final year of the deal, he's the fourth-highest paid player behind Leon Draisaitl, Auston Matthews, and Nathan MacKinnon.

McDavid should be by far and away the highest-paid player, making $16+ million a year, so $12.5 million is a steal.

#2, Zach Hyman

Zach Hyman left the Maple Leafs for the Oilers in 2021, and his contract looks like a steal.

Hyman signed a seven-year, $38.5 million deal with the Oilers, as he's earning 5.5 million a year. $5.5 million for a first-line player in the NHL is a steal, as he could very well be on Team Canada's Olympic team.

Hyman recorded 27 goals and 17 assists for 44 points in 73 games. But, the year prior, he had 54 goals and 23 assists for 77 points in 80 games, as if he can put up 35+ goals a season, it makes the contract a steal.

#3, Stuart Skinner

For as much flak as Stuart Skinner gets for his play, his contract is a steal for the Oilers.

Skinner is earning $2.6 million this season, which makes him the 41st-highest-paid goalie in the NHL, meaning there are backup goalies who are making more than him.

It is in the final year of his deal, so Skinner will be in line for a raise, but for this season, having a starting goalie for under $3 million a season is a steal.

