Edmonton Oilers NHL Mock Draft 2025: Projected picks and more

The Edmonton Oilers lost in the Stanley Cup Final for the second-straight year and now turn their attention to the offseason.
First up is the NHL Draft, which is set for June 27-28. The Oilers enter the draft with just three picks, with one in the third, one in the sixth round and one in the seventh.
Ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft, here is a projected mock draft for the Oilers.
Edmonton Oilers 2025 NHL Mock Draft
Round 3, Pick 83: Ethan Czata, C, Niagara
The Edmonton Oilers won't pick until 83rd overall, barring any trades, and with their first pick, the Oilers will take Ethan Czata, a center out of Niagara in the OHL.
Czata is ranked as the 49th-ranked North American Skater and is projected to go in the 80s. The 6-foot-1 center recorded 21 goals and 34 assists for 55 points in 68 games last season.
Czata is a solid two-way center who will be back in the OHL next season as he's a couple of years away from being close to making the Oilers.
Round 6, Pick 192: Matthew Koprowski, G, Owen Sound
With only three picks, Edmonton will have to be aggressive in hopes of finding a diamond in the rough.
One area to find a diamond in the rough is at goalie, as the position takes a while to develop and oftentimes, starting goalies in the NHL are late-round picks.
Koprowski is a 6-foot-3 goalie who spent last season with the Owen Sound Attack in the OHL. He was the backup to Carter George, who's one of the top goalies in junior, but still played in 20 games, going 8-9-1 with a 4.29 GAA and a .866 SV%.
Koprowski has the tools to develop into a good goalie due to his size. But, he likely will take 6+ years to reach the NHL as he will play every year he can in the OHL and then move to the AHL.
Round 7, Pick 224: Noah Jenkin, D, Guelph
Edmonton has the final pick of the draft, so it's hard to tell who will be available.
But, the Oilers will take Noah Jenkin, a defenseman in the OHL who played for the Guelph Storm.
Jenkin began his OHL career with the London Knights and was traded to Guelph. He's a 6-foot-3 defenseman who will take years to develop, but he does have talent, so it's worth the final pick of the draft.
