Edmonton Oilers playoff picture: How does a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche affect their playoff chances?

The Edmonton Oilers, led by Connor McDavid's 106 points, lost in the dying seconds of overtime on Saturday night to the Colorado Avalanche, 3-2.

It was the season's first matchup between the two teams, which featured the NHL's leading scorer, Nathan MacKinnon (116 points), who set up the game-winner at 4:59 of the extra period.

Overall, Edmonton picked up a point in the loss, improving to 7-1-2 in the past ten outings and continuing to chip away at the eight-point lead the Vancouver Canucks have in the Pacific Division.

Four months ago, the Oilers were the bottom team in the division. If they continue to improve upon the league's best record (35-9-3) since American Thanksgiving, they have an outside chance to dethrone the Cancuks for the top spot.

If the season ended today, Edmonton would draw the Los Angeles Kings in the opening round, repeating last season's first-round series, which the Oilers took in six games. The only other possible playoff opponent would be the Vegas Golden Knights, who sit two points back as a wildcard team.

Edmonton Oilers have the most games left in the 2023-24 season

Out of the 32 teams in the NHL, only the Ottawa Senators and Oilers have played 65 games, the least total games thus far. Interestingly, the two meet on Mar. 24, when Edmonton journeys to Eastern Canada.

Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid

Meanwhile, the Oilers have a favorable upcoming stretch, with only three contests against playoff-bound teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets and Los Angeles Kings, in their next eight games.

After that, they run into a relatively hard final part of the season, with matchups against the Dallas Stars, Avalanche, Golden Knights and Canucks in 10 days.

In addition to two games against the 31st-ranked San Jose Sharks and 27th-ranked Arizona Coyotes, they will finish the season against the Avalanche in a critical head-to-head matchup.

If the Oilers are serious about winning the Pacific Division, they have more games than anyone left in the Western Conference. If they continue to fire on all cylinders, then anything is possible with 17 games remaining.

Oilers star players have a lot to aim for in the final stretch

Zach Hyman has 46 goals and is on the verge of becoming the latest skater in Edmonton history to reach 50, joining teammates McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Considering his goal-per-game pace is .718, he's on pace to net another 10 goals to finish the year at 56.

Even though he's still chasing Auston Matthews (55) and Sam Reinhart (48), Hyman has an outsider's chance of winning the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, keeping it in Edmonton after McDavid won it last season.

Meanwhile, McDavid, who had 66 goals and 153 points last season, is sitting at 25 goals and is a long shot to reach 30. After reaching 100 points a few games ago, he's got a chance to collect his third consecutive season of at least 120 points.

Their teammate Draisaitl has 86 points and only needs 14 more to reach 100 for the third straight season and five out of the last six. Although he won't score 50 goals, he only needs seven to get 40.

Finally, Stuart Skinner has already set a new career high with 30 wins, besting his total from last season (29), and should get the most of the starts in the final 15 games.

If the Oilers continue to steamroll through opponents like they have all season, he could collect his 40th win, making him only the third goalie (Grant Fuhr and Cam Talbot) in franchise history to reach the plateau.

As stated, Edmonton has much to play for in the final weeks of the regular season. Even if they are content with their current playoff position, they may have their sights set on goals both as a team and as individuals.

There's no denying that the Oilers are one of the best statistical teams in the NHL and are living under a microscope right now with lofty expectations, which include lifting the Stanley Cup in June.