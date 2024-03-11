Edmonton Oilers playoff picture: How does 4-0 win over Penguins improve their postseason odds

The Edmonton Oilers snapped their two-game losing streak on Sunday with a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Edmonton fell 3-2 in overtime to the Buffalo Sabres and was defeated by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Despite this, the Oilers are 39-21-3, an astounding turnaround from their 2-8-1 start to the season.

Are the Edmonton Oilers in a playoff spot?

The Edmonton Oilers are in a playoff spot, holding onto the second spot in the Pacific Division.

Edmonton is 10 points behind Vancouver for the top spot but is six points up on the LA Kings so they will likely finish in second place in the Pacific Division.

With that, MoneyPuck gives the Oilers a 99.7% chance of making the playoffs. Edmonton is 12 points ahead of Minnesota, which is the first team out of a playoff berth; thus, the Oilers would have to lose practically every game to miss the playoffs.

It is an incredible turnaround after their slow start to the season, as Edmonton was backed by a 16-game winning streak, which Connor McDavid knows turned their season around.

"I think when you're last place in NHL just six weeks into the season, people call you everything under the sun. So it's rewarding for our group that we've stuck together and we've kind of dug ourselves out of that," McDavid said, via ESPN.

"Our group has oddly gotten comfortable doing that. I think back of the past two seasons, we've kind of had those stretches, I think back to the 2021-22 season," he added.

"We can't win a game for six weeks and ultimately bring in [coach Jay Woodcroft] and go on a great run and make some noise in the playoffs. We were kind of a bubble playoff team last year until we traded for Mattias Ekholm and go on this amazing run."

With the Edmonton Oilers firmly in a playoff spot, they traded for forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick and defenseman Troy Stetcher.

