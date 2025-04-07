Edmonton Oilers playoffs clinching scenarios | April 7, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers can officially clinch their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday night.

Ad

Edmonton completes a four-game road trip on Monday night in Anaheim with what will be its final matchup of the season against the Ducks. The Oilers had a great start to the trip, beating Vegas and San Jose, though they were shut out 3-0 on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles.

At 44-27-5, with 93 points through 76 games thus far, they currently sit in third place in the Pacific Division. It's unlikely that they'll catch the first-place Vegas Golden Knights (100 points), though the second-seeded LA Kings (97 points) are still within reach.

Ad

Trending

The fight for home ice in the first round of what is expected to be the fourth straight year of Oilers-Kings could come down to April 14th's showdown at Rogers Place.

Edmonton is seeking its sixth consecutive season of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It came as close as you could possibly come to winning it all in 2023-24, falling one goal short in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals to the Florida Panthers. The agony of defeat should fuel the team come playoff time in 2024-25.

Ad

The Oilers are once again heavily reliant upon superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who continue to dominate the league. However, both are currently sidelined with lower-body and undisclosed injuries, respectively, so they'll need to get healthy before the playoffs begin.

It could be a positive for the rest of the team, having to deal with such adversity ahead of what they hope will be another deep run full of ups and downs.

Ad

Let's dive into what must happen for the Edmonton Oilers to officially clinch a playoff berth on Monday night.

Edmonton Oilers playoff-clinching scenarios

NHL Public Relations shared on X (formerly Twitter) what the Oilers need in order to punch their ticket to the dance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

1: Beat Anaheim in any fashion

Most importantly, Edmonton needs to take care of its own business. The Oilers must beat Anaheim in any fashion on Monday night at Honda Center. Meaning, a win in regulation, overtime,or a shootout would get the job done.

According to Odds Shark, even without McDavid and potentially Draisaitl, Edmonton is a -150 road favorite to win in Anaheim on Monday night. It'll look to make amends for the ugly 6-2 loss to the Ducks in their last matchup back at home on March 4.

Ad

2: Calgary to lose to San Jose in regulation

The second part of the clinching scenario is out of its hands. Edmonton will also need the Calgary Flames to lose to the San Jose Sharks in regulation on Monday night. This means a Sharks win in regulation is the only outcome that the Oilers are hoping for.

As expected, Odd Shark has the Flames as heavy road favorites at -200 to take down the last-placed Sharks at the SAP Center. Calgary is also fighting for its playoff lives, so it will be extremely desperate to pick up points. However, anyone can win a hockey game, and crazier things have happened before.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama