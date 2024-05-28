Edmonton Oilers retired numbers: A look at the legends honored by franchise ft. Wayne Gretzky

The Edmonton Oilers are playing in the Western Conference Finals as they vie for their sixth Stanley Cup. Edmonton has had multiple Hall of Famers, most notably Wayne Gretzky, who's considered to be the greatest hockey player ever.

Gretzky is one of eight jersey numbers the Oilers have retired.

Edmonton Oilers jersey retirements

#99 Wayne Gretzky

Wayne Gretzky had his jersey retired by the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 1, 1999, and his jersey was retired by every NHL team in 2000.

Gretzky played for the Oilers from 1978 until 1988 and won the Stanley Cup four times with them.

#3 Al Hamilton

Al Hamilton was the first player to have his jersey - #3 - retired by the Edmonton Oilers.

Hamilton had his jersey retired in 1980 after he had played for Edmonton from 1973 until 1980. However, due to an eye injury, he was forced to retire. Hamilton is the only Oiler - who's not a member of the 1980s Stanley Cup teams - to have his jersey retired.

#4 Kevin Lowe

Kevin Lowe had his jersey retired by the Edmonton Oilers in 2021 after he played for them from 1979-1992 and 1996-1997.

Lowe won the Stanley Cup five times with the Oilers and played over 1,200 games in the NHL.

#7 Paul Coffey

The Edmonton Oilers retired Paul Coffey's No. 7 jersey in 2005 after playing for the team from 1980 until 1987.

Coffey is one of the best defensemen in NHL history, ending his career with 1,531 points in 1,409. He's currently an assistant coach for the Oilers.

#9 Glenn Anderson

Glenn Anderson had his No. 9 retired by Edmonton in 2005. He played in Edmonton from 1980 until 1991 and from 1995 until 1996.

Anderson won five Stanley Cups with the Oilers and had 1,099 points in 1,129 games.

#11 Mark Messier

Mark Messier is one of the best hockey players, and his No. 11 is retired by the Edmonton Oilers, with whom he won five Stanley Cups.

Edmonton retired his No. 11 in 2007 after he played with the team from 1979 until 1991.

#17 Jari Kurri

Jair Kurri had his No. 17 retired by the Edmonton Oilers in 2001 after playing for them from 1980 until 1990.

Kurri was a key part of the Oilers dynasty that won five Stanley Cups in the 1980s. He ended his playing career with 1,398 points in 1,251 games.

#31 Grant Fuhr

The lone goalie whose jersey is retired by the Edmonton Oilers is Grant Fuhr.

Fuhr played in Edmonton from 1981 until 1991 and was the starting goalie for the Oilers team that won five Stanley Cups. He had his jersey retired in 2003.