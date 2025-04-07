Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 7, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET. Edmonton (44-27-5) is coming off a 3-0 loss to Los Angeles. Anaheim (33-35-8) is coming off a 6-2 loss to Vancouver.

Oilers vs Ducks: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton is 60-55-2-8 all-time against Anaheim

The Oilers are averaging 3.18 goals per game

Anaheim is 19-17-2 at home

Edmonton is allowing 2.9 goals per game

The Ducks are averaging 2.68 goals per game

The Oilers are 21-15-2 on the road

Anaheim is allowing 3.17 goals per game

Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks: Preview

Edmonton is coming off a shutout loss to Los Angeles and is without Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid due to injury. The Oilers will be led by Evan Bouchard (62 points), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (49 points), Zach Hyman (44 points) and Darnell Nurse (30).

The Oilers will start Calvin Pickard, who is 20-9-1 with a 2.64 GAA and a .902 SV%, as Stuart Skinner is still injured. Pickard is 3-4 with a 3.36 GAA and a .888 SV% in his career against Anaheim.

The Ducks, meanwhile, will start Lukas Dostal, who is 22-21-6 with a 3.07 GAA and a .903 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 3-4 with a 3.70 GAA and a .890 SV%.

Troy Terry leads Anaheim with 53 points, followed by Mason McTavish with 49, Jackson LaCombe with 43, and Frank Vatrano with 42.

Oilers vs Ducks: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a -148 favorite, while Anaheim is a +124 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Oilers haven't played well this season, and injuries to McDavid and Draisaitl will impede Edmonton's attack here.

Anaheim, meanwhile, has been solid at home and Lukas Dostal should limit the Oilers' offense to help the Ducks get an upset win here.

Prediction: Ducks 3, Oilers 2.

Oilers vs Ducks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Anaheim ML (+124)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: Zach Hyman 3+ shots on goal (-145)

