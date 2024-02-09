Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 9, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers stay on the road to play the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and should be a great watch.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks preview

The Edmonton Oilers had their 16-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday with a 3-1 road loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in their first game since the All-Star break. Edmonton is still 29-16-1 and third place in the Pacific division.

The Oilers have been led by Connor McDavid who has 68 points, while Leon Draisaitl has 58 points, Zach Hyman has 47 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 44 points, and Evan Bouchard has 43 points.

The Anaheim Ducks, meanwhile, are 18-30-2 and 14th in the West. Anaheim is coming off a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks, as this will be the Ducks first game since the All-Star break. Anaheim is currently on a two-game win streak.

The Ducks have been led by Troy Terry who has 37 points, while Frank Vatrano has 36 points, Adam Henrique has 33 points, Mason McTavish has 31 points, and Ryan Strome has 24 points.

Oilers vs. Ducks: Head-to-head & key numbers

Edmonton is 57-53-2-8 all-time against Anaheim.

The Oilers are averaging 3.46 goals per game which ranks fifth.

The Ducks allow 3.4 goals per game which ranks 26th.

Edmonton is allowing 2.76 goals per game which ranks eighth.

Anaheim is averaging 2.56 goals per game which ranks 29th.

The Oilers are 13-10 on the road with a +5 goal differential.

The Ducks are 8-17-1 with a -21 goal differential at home.

Oilers vs. Ducks: Odds & Prediction

The Edmonton Oilers are -278 favorites while the Anaheim Ducks are +225 underdogs, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Edmonton will look to rebound after their win streak was snapped and this is a perfect opportunity to do so. The Oilers offense should score early and get out to a lead, and Edmonton plays well with the lead. Anaheim, meanwhile, struggles defensively and in net, which is a major problem against the Oilers' offense.

Prediction: Oilers 4, Ducks 2.

Oilers vs. Ducks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Oilers -1.5 -115

Tip 2: Over 1.5 goals first period -160.

Tip 3: Evan Bouchard over 0.5 points -140.

Tip 4: Leon Draisaitl anytime goal scorer +105.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Edmonton Anaheim 0 votes