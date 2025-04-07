  • home icon
Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 7, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Apr 07, 2025 13:27 GMT
Apr 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers right wing Connor Brown (28) takes a shot as the goal as Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) defends during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings went on to win 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Apr 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers right wing Connor Brown (28) takes a shot as the goal as Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) defends during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings went on to win 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center this Monday. The puck drop is set to take place at 10:30 PM EDT.

The Oilers (44-27-5) missed their chance of getting level on points with the second-placed Los Angeles Kings in their last outing. They hope to cement the third spot. The Ducks (33-35-8), meanwhile, sit at the bottom half of the same division and are highly unlikely to go through to the post season unless they go on a phenomenal run and other results go their way.

Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks game info

  • Date: Monday, Apr. 7
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim
  • TV Broadcast: SNW, Victory+, KCOP-13
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
also-read-trending Trending

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

The Oilers missed out on a big opportunity with their defeat against the Kings as it will be very difficult to get back up to the second place now. The Oilers now hope to get to the 100-point mark soon enough and ensure a spot in the playoffs as a dip in form right now could be detrimental for the side.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Leon Draisaitl, Mattias Ekholm, Connor McDavid, Stuart Skinner, John Klingberg, Evander Kane and Alec Regula are all currently sidelined for the Oilers as an injury crisis has hit the side at the wrong stage of the season.

Anaheim Ducks game preview

NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn

The Ducks have looked second-best in most of their games this season, winning only one of their last four games, which was their overtime win over the San Jose Sharks. The Ducks now look to bounce back from the 6-2 defeat away from home against the Vancouver Canucks as a win against the Oilers could be a massive boost for the side.

Anaheim Ducks injuries

John Gibson, Robby Fabbri, Ross Johnston and Nathan Gaucher are all currently sidelined for the Ducks as they continue to recover from their long-term injuries.

Oilers and Ducks key players

With Draisaitl and McDavid both sidelined due to injuries, the onus of getting the points would fall back upon Evan Bouchard. The forward has scored 62 points so far.

Troy Terry remains the only Ducks player to have scored 50+ points as he sits on 53 points since the start of the season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
हिन्दी