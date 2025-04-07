Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 7, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center this Monday. The puck drop is set to take place at 10:30 PM EDT.

Ad

The Oilers (44-27-5) missed their chance of getting level on points with the second-placed Los Angeles Kings in their last outing. They hope to cement the third spot. The Ducks (33-35-8), meanwhile, sit at the bottom half of the same division and are highly unlikely to go through to the post season unless they go on a phenomenal run and other results go their way.

Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks game info

Date: Monday, Apr. 7

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim

TV Broadcast: SNW, Victory+, KCOP-13

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ad

Trending

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

The Oilers missed out on a big opportunity with their defeat against the Kings as it will be very difficult to get back up to the second place now. The Oilers now hope to get to the 100-point mark soon enough and ensure a spot in the playoffs as a dip in form right now could be detrimental for the side.

Ad

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Leon Draisaitl, Mattias Ekholm, Connor McDavid, Stuart Skinner, John Klingberg, Evander Kane and Alec Regula are all currently sidelined for the Oilers as an injury crisis has hit the side at the wrong stage of the season.

Anaheim Ducks game preview

NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn

The Ducks have looked second-best in most of their games this season, winning only one of their last four games, which was their overtime win over the San Jose Sharks. The Ducks now look to bounce back from the 6-2 defeat away from home against the Vancouver Canucks as a win against the Oilers could be a massive boost for the side.

Ad

Anaheim Ducks injuries

John Gibson, Robby Fabbri, Ross Johnston and Nathan Gaucher are all currently sidelined for the Ducks as they continue to recover from their long-term injuries.

Oilers and Ducks key players

With Draisaitl and McDavid both sidelined due to injuries, the onus of getting the points would fall back upon Evan Bouchard. The forward has scored 62 points so far.

Troy Terry remains the only Ducks player to have scored 50+ points as he sits on 53 points since the start of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Krishnan An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.



Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.



When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama