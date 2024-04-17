Edmonton Oilers vs Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 17th, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET with the game being streamed on ESPN+, in the penultimate day of the regular season.

Edmonton will enter the playoffs as the second seed in the Pacific Division and will have home-ice advantage at least for the first round. The Oilers are 49-25-6 and are coming off a 9-2 blowout win over the San Jose Sharks. The win snapped Edmonton's two-game losing streak.

The Oilers have been led by Connor McDavid who has 132 points, Leon Draisaitl has 106 points, Evan Bouchard has 81 points, Zach Hyman has 77 points, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 67 points.

The Arizona Coyotes, meanwhile, are set for the final home game at Mullet Arena as the team is set to relocate to Utah for next season. Arizona is 35-41-5 and in 13th place in the West and is coming off a 6-5 loss to the Calgary Flames, which snapped its two-game winning streak.

The Coyotes have been led by Clayton Keller who has 75 points, Nick Schmaltz has 61 points, Matias Maccelli has 56 points, Nick Bjugstad has 45 points, Logan Cooley has 44 points, and Alex Kerfoot has 44 points.

Oilers vs. Coyotes: Head-to-head & key numbers

Arizona is 1-1 against Edmonton this season with the road team winning both games.

The Oilers are averaging 3.61 goals per game, which ranks fourth.

The Coyotes are 21-19 at home with a 0-goal differential.

Edmonton is allowing 2.83 goals per game, which ranks eighth.

Arizona is averaging 3.07 goals per game, which ranks 16th.

The Oilers are 21-16-2 on the road with a 0-goal differential.

The Coyotes are allowing 3.36 goals per game, which ranks 25th.

Oilers vs Coyotes: Odds & Prediction

The Edmonton Oilers are -185 favorites, while the Arizona Coyotes are +154 underdogs, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

This game doesn't mean anything for either team, but this is a good spot to take the Coyotes as underdogs here. Edmonton is focused on the playoffs, so the Oilers could rest some players, while this is the final game in Arizona, so the crowd will be behind the Coyotes as it is their final game in the state.

Arizona will play hard here and with Edmonton trying to avoid injuries, this is a good spot to take the Coyotes as underdogs.

Prediction: Coyotes 3, Oilers 2.

Coyotes vs Oilers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Arizona to win +154.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -115.

Tip 3: Zach Hyman over 2.5 shots on goal -105.

Tip 4: Dylan Guenther over 0.5 points -125.

