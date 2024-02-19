Edmonton Oilers vs. Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 19, 2024

The 23-26-4 Arizona Coyotes are striving to end an eight-game losing skid as they clash with the 32-18-1 Edmonton Oilers at Mullet Arena on Monday, Feb 19 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN1, SNE, SNO, TVAS, and SCRIPPS.

Edmonton clinched a 4-3 victory on the road against the Stars in their previous game on Feb 17, while Arizona suffered a 4-3 defeat against the Colorado Avalanche on Feb 18.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Arizona Coyotes: Game preview

The Edmonton Oilers boast an impressive offensive average of 3.51 goals per game, while their defense allows 2.88 goals on average.

Leading the offensive charge is Leon Draisaitl with 26 goals and 39 assists, closely followed by Connor McDavid with 21 goals and an outstanding 60 assists. Evander Kane has also played a pivotal role, contributing 19 goals and 14 assists.

In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts a commendable record of 24-12-1, with a 2.56 GAA and a .912 SV%.

On the other hand, the Arizona Coyotes have scored a total of 179 goals this season, averaging 3.5 goals per game. However, they have struggled defensively, conceding 147 goals, averaging 2.9 per game.

Clayton Keller leads the offensive efforts for the Coyotes with 21 goals and 28 assists, while Jason Zucker has contributed with 8 goals and 14 assists.

Moreover, Matt Villalta, the rookie goaltender, is poised to make his debut appearance today.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Arizona Coyotes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have competed 238 times, including regular season and playoffs.

The Coyotes have an overall record of 89-133-11-5 (39.7%) against the Oilers.

In faceoffs, the Oilers have a 52.1% win rate, while the Coyotes have 45.4%.

The Oilers boast a 79.8% success rate on penalty kills, while the Coyotes are at 79.6%.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Arizona Coyotes: Odds and prediction

This season, Edmonton has been the favored team in 44 games, securing victory in 29 of them. With odds shorter than -261 in eight games, the Oilers have won seven times, indicating a 72.3% likelihood of winning their upcoming game.

Conversely, the Coyotes, labeled as underdogs in 43 matchups, have caused upsets in 14 instances. Despite experiencing odds of +212 or longer once this season and losing, the Coyotes still maintain a 32.1% chance of winning.

Prediction: Oilers 5 - 2 Coyotes.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Arizona Coyotes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6.5: Yes.

Tip 3: Connor McDavid to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Clayton Keller to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Oilers to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win ? Arizona Coyotes Edmonton Oilers 0 votes