Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 5, 2024

The 37-20-3 Edmonton Oilers go head-to-head with the 36-13-14 Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7.30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN, TVAS and NESN.

Edmonton comes into the game off a resounding 6-1 victory at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, while Boston secured a 4-1 win on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their most recent outing on Monday.

Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview

The Boston Bruins are averaging 3.32 goals per game this season, with their defense giving up an average of 2.73 goals per outing.

David Pastrnak has been a key offensive force with 38 goals and 52 assists, while Brad Marchand has contributed 26 goals and 28 assists. Charlie Coyle has provided 30 assists. Linus Ullmark, in goal, has a 16-7-6 record, maintaining a 2.80 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers boast an impressive offensive average of 3.56 goals per game, while their defense allows 2.92 goals on average.

Leading the offensive charge is Leon Draisaitl with 30 goals and 48 assists, closely followed by Connor McDavid with 23 goals and an outstanding 74 assists. Evander Kane has also played a pivotal role, contributing 21 goals and 15 assists.

In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts a commendable record of 28-13-2, with a 2.64 GAA and a .905 SV%.

Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have competed 93 times, including regular season and playoffs.

The Bruins have an overall record of 52-33-6-2 against the Oilers.

In faceoffs, the Oilers have a 52.3% win rate, while the Bruins have 49.3%.

The Oilers boast a 79.5% success rate on penalty kills, while the Bruins are at 81.7%.

Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins: Odds and prediction

Throughout the season, Edmonton hs proven itself as a formidable force, winning 34 of 52 games as the favorites. Additionally, in games where the odds have been lower than -125, the Oilers have emerged triumphant in 31 of 48 games, indicating a strong 55.6% chance of winning this one.

Meanwhile, the Bruins have defied the odds, securing four upsets in seven games as the underdog this season. Boston has emerged victorious in three of four games when faced with odds of +105 or longer, presenting them a 48.8% chance of winning this one.

Prediction: Oilers 3-2 Bruins

Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Connor McDavid to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Brad Marchand to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Bruins to beat the spread: Yes

