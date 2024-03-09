Edmonton Oilers vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 9, 2024

The 29-30-5 Buffalo Sabres host the 38-21-2 Edmonton Oilers at the KeyBank Center on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN, MSG-B and Hulu.

Edmonton is coming off a 4-2 road loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday, while Buffalo also lost 4-2 on the road against the Nashville Predators on the same day.

Expand Tweet

Edmonton Oilers vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview

The Edmonton Oilers are averaging 3.51 per game and allowing 2.90 per outing at the other end.

Zach Hyman leads in scoring with 43 goals and 19 assists, followed by Leon Draisaitl with 32 goals and 49 assists. Connor McDavid has contributed 23 goals and an impressive 77 assists, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 16 goals and 39 assists.

In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts a record of 29-13-2, maintaining a 2.60 GAA and a .906 SV%.

The Sabres, meanwhile, are averaging 2.89 per game, and conceding 3.00 per goals game. Jeff Skinner is the leading contributor with 20 goals and 20 assists, while Rasmus Dahlin has contributed 15 goals and 32 assists. Alex Tuch has put up 17 goals and 23 assists.

Ukko-Pekka-Luukkonen boasts a record of 19-16-3 in goal, allowing 91 goals with 1057 saves, maintaining a 2.44 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Edmonton Oilers vs Buffalo Sabres: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 83 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Sabres are 30-43-10 against the Oilers.

In faceoffs, the Sabres have a 46.1% win rate, while the Oilers have a 52.4% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Sabres boast a 78.2% success rate, while the Oilers maintains 79.8% success rate.

Edmonton Oilers vs Buffalo Sabres: Odds and prediction

Edmonton, holding the odds favorite title in 54 games this season, has clinched victory 35 times. Among the 28 games where the odds were shorter than -182, the Oilers emerged victorious in 20, signifying a 64.5% probability of winning this game.

Meanwhole, the Sabres have pulled off upsets in 15 of 40 games as underdogs, boasting a 37.5% success rate. When listed as +152 or longer by odds, Buffalo holds a 6-8 record, indicating 39.7% chance of winning this one.

Prediction: Oilers 4-3 Sabres

Edmonton Oilers vs Buffalo Sabres: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Zach Hyman to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Connor McDavid to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Sabres to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will win ? Edmonton Oilers Buffalo Sabres 0 votes View Discussion