Edmonton Oilers vs Buffalo Sabres: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 10, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Edmonton (37-22-4) is coming off a 5-4 win over Dallas. Buffalo (24-32-6) is coming off a 4-0 loss to Florida.

Oilers vs Sabres: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton is 45-26-10-5 all-time against Buffalo

The Oilers are 17-11-2 on the road

Buffalo is averaging 3.12 goals per game

Edmonton is averaging 3.25 goals per game

The Sabres are allowing 3.5 goals per game

The Oilers are allowing 2.94 goals per game

Buffalo is 15-14-3 at home

Edmonton Oilers vs Buffalo Sabres: Preview

Edmonton is on a two-game winning streak. The Oilers are led by Leon Draisaitl, who has 95 points. Connor McDavid has 81 points, Evan Bouchard has 50 points and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 39 points.

The Oilers are expected to start Stuart Skinner, who's 22-15-4 with a 2.87 GAA and a .897 SV%. Skinner is 3-2-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .918 SV%.

Meanwhile, Buffalo is on a six-game losing streak and will miss the playoffs for the 18th straight season. The Sabres are expected to start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who's 20-20-4 with a 3.14 GAA and a .890 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 1-1 with a 4.82 GAA and a .859 SV%.

The Sabres are led by Tage Thompson, who has 54 points. Rasmus Dahlin has 51 points, JJ Peterka has 51 points and Alex Tuch has 48 points.

Oilers vs Sabres: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a -192 favorite, while Buffalo is a +160 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Sabres have been struggling this entire season. They are now hosting Edmonton, which has been playing great hockey. The Sabres have been struggling to keep the puck out of their net, as their defense and goaltending have been an issue.

Look for the Oilers to get an early lead and cruise to a lopsided road win here.

Prediction: Oilers 5, Sabres 2.

Oilers vs Sabres: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-192)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (-122)

Tip 3: Connor McDavid 3+ shots on goal (-150)

