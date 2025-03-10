Edmonton Oilers vs Buffalo Sabres: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 10, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center this Monday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 1 PM EST.

The Oilers (37-22-4) come into this game on the back of a nine-goal thriller against the Dallas Stars as the side aim to use this push to get more wins. Meanwhile, for the Sabres (24-32-6), the playoffs seem like a distant dream as they sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with the third-lowest points tally across all the teams in the NHL.

Edmonton Oilers vs Buffalo Sabres game info

Date: Monday, Mar. 10

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, HULU, Disney+, SNW

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

The Oilers have put forth two consecutive impressive performances against the Montreal Canadiens and the Stars as they won both games with a one-goal-margin. The side now sit within four points of the Vegas Golden Knights as they hope to get back to the top of the Pacific Division.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

John Klingberg, Mattias Ekholm, Evander Kane and Trent Frederic are all currently sidelined for the Oilers. All of these players are set to spend an extended duration in the sidelines due to their injuries.

Buffalo Sabres game preview

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn

The Sabres are having yet another disappointing season as they continue to struggle for form. The side have won only one game in their last seven.

Buffalo Sabres injuries

Jiri Kulich, Jason Zucker, Jordan Greenway, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Viktor Neuchev, and Felix Sandstrom are all currently injured for the Sabres. Kulich looks likely to return to the ice in the coming days.

Oilers and Sabres key players

The Oilers are benefitting from the brilliance of Leon Draisaitl this season as the forward continues his form from last season. Draisaitl sits ever so close to the 100-point mark as he has scored 46 goals and provided 49 assists so far.

It's been a trio of good performers for the Sabres this season. Three players sit with 50+ points as Tage Thompson leads the line with 54, with JJ Peterka and Rasmus Dahlin sitting closely behind him with 51 each.

