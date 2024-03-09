Edmonton Oilers vs Buffalo Sabres live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 9, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET at the KeyBank Center. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers vs Buffalo Sabres: Game info

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Sportsnet (Canada), MSG-B

Live Streaming: ESPN+

Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

Edmonton Oilers preview

The Edmonton Oilers are 38-21-2 and second in the Pacific Division. Edmonton is coming off a 4-2 road loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, which snapped their five-game winning streak.

The Oilers have done some work before the deadline, acquiring Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick.

"What I like about the deal is we're adding two players and both are versatile," Oilers GM Ken Holland said (via Sportsnet). "Both penalty kill. Adam shoots left and can play left wing or centre. Maybe he tries right wing. So we think we got some versatility.

"We're trying to win now. We're trying to get deeper. The time is now. That's why we're doing these things."

Edmonton is 18-12 on the road with a +6 goal differential.

Edmonton Oilers: Key players & stats

Edmonton is led by Connor McDavid (100 points), Leon Draisaitl (81 points), Zach Hyman (62 points) and Evan Bouchard (60 points).

The Oilers are averaging 3.51 goals per game, which ranks fifth, while allowing 2.9 goals per game, which ranks 11th.

Buffalo Sabres preview

The Buffalo Sabres are 29-30-5 and coming off a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators, their third-straight loss.

Buffalo is 14-17-1 with a -3 goal differential at home this season.

Buffalo Sabres: Key players & stats

Buffalo is led by Rasmus Dahlin (47 points), Jeff Skinner (40 points) and Alex Tuch (40 points).

The Sabres are allowing 3.00 goals per game, which ranks 13th, while Buffalo averages 2.89 goals per game, ranking 24th.

Poll : Who will win? Buffalo Sabres Edmonton Oilers 0 votes View Discussion