Edmonton Oilers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 01, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers conclude their road trip on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results on Thursday as Edmonton (34-21-4) lost 4-3 to the Florida Panthers while Carolina (34-21-4) defeated Buffalo 5-2.

Oilers vs Hurricanes: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton is 42-32-12-1 all-time against Carolina

The Oilers are 16-11-2 on the road

The Hurricanes are allowing 2.78 goals per game

Edmonton is averaging 3.25 goals per game

Carolina is averaging 3.25 goals per game

The Oilers are allowing 2.91 goals per game

The Hurricanes are 22-6-1 at home

Edmonton Oilers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Preview

Edmonton is on a five-game losing streak. The Oilers have been struggling, particularly in net, but will likely turn to Stuart Skinner who is 20-15-4 with a 2.87 GAA and a .898 SV%. In his career against Carolina, he is 2-1 with a 3.73 GAA and a .888 SV%.

Edmonton is led by Leon Draisaitl's 88 points, Connor McDavid's 74 points, Evan Bouchard's 45 points and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' 37 points.

Meanwhile, Carolina snapped its two-game losing streak on Thursday. The Hurricanes are led by Sebastian Aho who has 57 points, Seth Jarvis with 46 points, Andrei Svechnikov with 43 points and Shayne Gostisbehre with 32 points.

Carolina will start Pytor Kochetkov who is 21-11-3 with a 2.53 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he is 1-1 with a 3.97 GAA and a .837 SV%.

Oilers vs Hurricanes: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a +100 underdog while Carolina is a -120 favorite. The over/under set at 6.5 goals.

The Oilers have been struggling on the road and a big reason has been their goaltending. The Hurricanes should be able to score with ease and take advantage of Edmonton's struggles.

Carolina's offense found something against Buffalo as Mikko Rantanen looks more comfortable, which should help the team get a big win.

Prediction: Hurricanes 4, Oilers 3.

Oilers vs Hurricanes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Carolina ML (-120)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (+105)

