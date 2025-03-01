Edmonton Oilers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 1, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center this Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EST.

The Oilers (31-21-4) continue their poor run of form. The side have lost five games in a row now, with their latest defeat coming against the Florida Panthers away from home. The Hurricanes (34-21-4) come into this game on the back of a nerve-racking win over the Buffalo Sabres as they hope to put a string of wins together.

Edmonton Oilers vs Carolina Hurricanes game info

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

The Oilers and their fans would still be in disbelief regarding how poor their form has been over the last few weeks which saw a five-game losing run. The side, despite all these defeats, sit second in the Pacific Division while the Vegas Golden Knights take a significant lead over this side.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Evander Kane's comeback to ice edges closer by the day as the star forward has returned to training individually this week.

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn

The Hurricanes paid tribute to their legendary Hartford Whalers this past game as they won the game against the Buffalo Sabres with a scoreline of 5-2 at home. Playing their second of three consecutive home games, the Hurricanes will be hopeful of putting together a string of victories together in hopes of taking the table top spot.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

William Carrier and Jesper Fast are both currently injured for the Hurricanes and don't have a return date finalized yet.

Oilers and Hurricanes key players

Despite poor run of form for the side, Leon Draisaitl continues to rack up points for the side. The star forward has gone symmetrical with his goals and assists having scored 44-a-piece so far this season.

Mikko Rantanen goes on to prove how vital of a part he is in this well oiled machine as the winger has scored 27 goals and provided 42 assists in the first 58 games of the campaign.

