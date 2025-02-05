Edmonton Oilers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 5, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Edmonton (33-16-4) is coming off a 3-2 OT win over St. Louis on Tuesday, while Chicago (16-31-5) is coming off a 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Oilers vs Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton is 67-68-12-5 all-time against Chicago

The Oilers are averaging 3.28 goals per game

The Blackhawks are 10-14-2 at home

Edmonton is allowing 2.67 goals per game

Chicago is averaging 2.57 goals per game

The Oilers are 15-7-2 on the road

The Blackhawks are allowing 3.42 goals per game

Trending

Edmonton Oilers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

Edmonton is coming off a 3-2 OT win over St. Louis to snap its two-game losing streak. The Oilers are led by Leon Draisaitl, who has 79 points, Connor McDavid with 70 points, Evan Bouchard with 42 points, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who has 33 points.

The Oilers are set to start Calvin Pickard, who's 13-4 with a 2.47 GAA and a .901 SV%. Pickard is 4-5 with a 3.07 GAA and a .906 SV% in his career against Chicago.

The Blackhawks, meanwhile, are on a two-game losing streak and will start Arvid Soderblom, who's 7-12-3 with a 2.89 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 0-2 with a 4.62 GAA and a .880 SV%.

Chicago is led by Connor Bedard, who has 45 points, Teuvo Teravainen with 34 points, Ryan Donato with 30 points, and Tyler Bertuzzi, who has 28 points.

Oilers vs Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a -285 favorite while Chicago is a +230 underdog, with the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Oilers rallied to beat St. Louis in OT, so they should have some confidence going into this game. Chicago, meanwhile, struggles to score and keep the puck out of their net, which has been an issue all year.

This potent Edmonton offense will be able to score as the Oilers will get a big win here.

Prediction: Oilers 4, Blackhawks 2.

Oilers vs Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton -1.5 (-108)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: Zach Hyman 3+ shots on goal (-145)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback