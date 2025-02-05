Edmonton Oilers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 5, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center this Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 9:30 PM EST.

The Oilers (33-16-4) bounced back from consecutive defeats with an impressive win over the St. Louis Blues in their last game. The side aims to continue their winning form against the Blackhawks (16-31-5), who sit at the bottom of the Central Division with 37 points, the second lowest points tally in the NHL.

Edmonton Oilers vs Chicago Blackhawks game info

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 4

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center, Chicago

TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at St. Louis Blues - Source: Imagn

The Oilers clinched a much-needed 3-2 overtime victory against the Blues, narrowly securing the win. After a rough start to the season, the Oilers have turned things around and now sit atop the Pacific Division, ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Adam Henrique and Evander Kane are both sidelined for the Oilers. The reason behind Henrique's absence has not been disclosed while Kane continues to recover from knee surgery.

Chicago Blackhawks game preview

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

The Blackhawks have experienced a downward spiral over the past few seasons, consistently finishing at the bottom of the table. This pattern seems likely to continue this season as well. Entering this game with only one win in their last six matches, it appears to be an uphill battlek for the home side.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Louis Crevier and Laurent Brossoit are both currently injured for the Blackhawks and their return dates have not been determined yet.

Oilers and Blackhawks key players

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid continue to dominate the NHL, having scored a combined 149 points already this season. Draisaitl leads with 79 points, while McDavid follows closely with 70 points.

For the Blackhawks, youngster Connor Bedard has been outstanding, already scoring 15 goals and providing 30 assists. He is on track to be the first player on the roster to reach the 50-point mark.

