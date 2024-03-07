Edmonton Oilers vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 7th 2024

The Edmonton Oilers will be facing off against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNW, and BSOH.

Edmonton's recent victory came on March 5, clinching a 2-1 win on the road against the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, Columbus suffered a 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their last away game on March 5.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Game preview

The Edmonton Oilers are averaging 3.53 per game and on the defensive end, they are allowing 2.88 goals per game.

Zach Hyman leads in scoring with 42 goals and 19 assists, followed by Leon Draisaitl with 32 goals and 48 assists. Connor McDavid has contributed 23 goals and an impressive 76 assists, and Evan Bouchard has 15 goals and 45 assists.

In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts a record of 29-13-2, maintaining a 2.60 GAA and a .906 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets are averaging 2.98 per game. However, they've struggled defensively, conceding goals at a rate of 3.66 per game.

Adam Fantilli leads the team with 12 goals and 15 assists, while Johnny Gaudreau has 10 goals and 35 assists. Dmitri Voronkov contributed 16 goals and 14 assists.

In goal, Elvis Merzlikins holds a 12-13-7 record, boasting a .904 SV% with 1080 saves and allowing 104 goals at a 3.21 GAA.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 66 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Oilers are 38-19-3-6 against the Blue Jackets.

In faceoffs, the Blue Jackets have a 46.9% win rate, while the Oilers have a 52.4% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Blue Jackets boast a 76.4% success rate, while the Oilers maintain a strong 79.7% success rate.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Odds and prediction

This season, Edmonton has shown prowess when favored by the odds, winning 35 out of 53 games in such situations. Their success continues when facing odds shorter than -258, with nine victories out of 10 games, implying a high 72.1% likelihood of winning this game.

Conversely, the Blue Jackets, labeled as underdogs in 56 games, have pulled off 18 upset wins, resulting in a 32.1% success rate. Columbus has managed to win just one out of its 12 games as an underdog with odds of +208 or longer, giving them a win probability of 32.5%.

Prediction: Oilers 5 - 3 Blue Jackets.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Zach Hyman to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Connor McDavid to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Blue Jackets to beat the spread: No.

