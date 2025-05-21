Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Game 1 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals, May 21, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, May 21, in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Edmonton beat Vegas in five games while Dallas beat Winnipeg in six games.

Oilers vs Stars: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton went 1-2 against Dallas this season

The Oilers went 23-16-2 on the road

Dallas went 28-10-3 at home

Edmonton allowed 2.86 goals per game

The Stars allowed 2.7 goals per game

The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game

Dallas averaged 3.35 goals per game

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Preview

Edmonton beat Vegas in five games to cruise to the Western Conference Finals. In the playoffs, the Oilers are led by Connor McDavid, who has 17 points, while Leon Draisaitl has 16 points. Evan Bouchard has 12 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 9 points, and Zach Hyman has 8 points.

The Oilers will start Stuart Skinner, who went 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .896 SV%. In his career against Dallas, he's 3-4 with a 3.42 GAA and a .874 SV%. In the playoffs, Skinner is 2-3 with a 3.95 GAA and a .884 SV%, including back-to-back shutouts.

Dallas, meanwhile, has home ice in the Western Conference Finals. The Stars will start Jake Oettinger, who went 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 SV% in the regular season. In his career against Edmonton, he's 5-3-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .907 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 8-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .919 SV%.

In the playoffs, the Stars are led by Mikko Rantanen, who has 19 points in 13 games. Thomas Harley has 11 points, Roope Hintz has 10 points, Wyatt Johnston has 8 points, and Mikael Granlund has 8 points.

Oilers vs Stars: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a +105 underdog while Dallas is a -125 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals

The Oilers will start Skinner, who was great in the final two games against Vegas, as he got the net back after Calvin Pickard was injured. The Oilers are led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who are two of the best players in the NHL.

However, Dallas has played well at home in the playoffs, and Oettinger is one of the best goalies in the NHL. This should be a close series that likely will go six or seven, but in Game 1, Dallas will get the win at home backed by a stellar Oettinger performance.

Prediction: Stars 3, Oilers 2.

Oilers vs Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Dallas ML (-125)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)

