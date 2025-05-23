Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Game 2 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals, May 23, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Western Confernece Finals on May 23.

Edmonton lost Game 1 by a score of 6-3 as the Oilers allowed 5 unanswered goals in the third period.

Oilers vs Stars: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton went 1-2 against Dallas this season

The Oilers went 23-16-2 on the road

Dallas went 28-10-3 at home

Edmonton allowed 2.86 goals per game

The Stars allowed 2.7 goals per game

The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game

Dallas averaged 3.35 goals per game

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Preview

Edmonton had a 3-1 lead in Game 1 entering the third period but fell apart as the Oilers allowed five goals in the final 20 minutes. The Oilers were led by Leon Draisaitl who had a goal and two assists, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist, while Evan Bouchard had a goal and Connor McDavid had two assists.

The Oilers will start Stuart Skinner, who went 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .896 SV%. In his career against Dallas, he's 3-4 with a 3.42 GAA and a .874 SV%. In the playoffs, Skinner is 2-4 with a 3.39 GAA and a .872 SV%.

Dallas rallied in Game 1 to beat the Oilers and take a 1-0 series lead. The Stars were led by Tyler Seguin, who had two goals and an assist, Mikael Granlund and Miro Heiskanen had a goal and an assist, while Matt Duchene and Esa Lindell both scored.

The Stars will start Jake Oettinger, who went 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 SV% in the regular season. In his career against Edmonton, he's 5-3-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .907 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 9-5 with a 2.51 GAA and a .917 SV%.

Oilers vs Stars: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a -102 underdog while Dallas is a -118 favorite, with the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Oilers fell apart in the third period, which was a stunning loss. Dallas, meanwhile, has confidence and momentum after winning a game they had no business winning.

Edmonton should come out with a chip on their shoulder and start strong, and get out to another early lead. Skinner should also play better as the Oilers will get the win here to even up the series.

Prediction: Oilers 4, Stars 2.

Oilers vs Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-102)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-122)

Tip 3: Zach Hyman 3+ shots on goal (-105)

