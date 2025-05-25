Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Game 3 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals, May 25, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars will battle it out in Game 3 of this year's Western Conference Finals.
After a big win for Dallas in Game 1, Edmonton bounced back in Game 2, picking up a 3-0 shutout win to even things up. Now, with home ice advantage for Games 3 & 4, Edmonton will look to pick up a big win to gain a lead in this best-of-seven series.
On the flip side, Dallas will look to steal one or both games on the road to force what they hope will be a closeout scenario in Game 5 at home.
Oilers vs Stars: Head-to-head & key stats
- Edmonton went 25-13-3 at home this season.
- Dallas went 22-16-3 on the road this season.
- Edmonton ranks second in playoff goals with 49.
- Dallas ranks third in the same category with 40.
- Dallas has given up 44 playoff goals, more than any other team in the league.
- Edmonton has given up 40 playoff goals and ranks third for most postseason goals allowed.
- Dallas has the third-highest face-off win percentage of the postseason with 52.2%.
- Edmonton ranks 12th in the same category, winning just 48.7% of face-offs.
Oilers vs Stars: Preview
This year's Western Conference Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars is the second straight conference finals showdown for these two teams.
Last year, Edmonton managed to close out the series in six games.
This season, Edmonton has its sights on returning to the Stanley Cup Finals and avenging last year's loss to the Florida Panthers. On the flip side, Dallas will be looking to avenge its conference finals loss to the Oilers last season en route to what would be the team's first Stanley Cup appearance since 2020.
While Dallas' power play has been on fire throughout the postseason, the team has been outscored when at full strength. As coach Pete DeBoer said following their Game 2 loss, they haven't had the five-on-five scoring they need.
Oilers vs Stars: Betting Odds
DraftKings
- Edmonton: -155 (favorite)
- Dallas: +130 (underdog)
FanDuel
- Edmonton: -155 (favorite)
- Dallas: +125 (underdog)
Oilers vs Stars: Prediction
Edmonton def. Dallas, 4-2
