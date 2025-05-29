Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Game 5 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals, May 29, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Dallas Stars on Thursday, May 29 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

The Oilers are up 3-1 in the series and can advance to the Cup Final for the second-straight year.

Oilers vs Stars: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton went 1-2 against Dallas this season, and is 3-1 in the playoffs

The Oilers went 23-16-2 on the road

Dallas went 28-10-3 at home

Edmonton allowed 2.86 goals per game

The Stars allowed 2.7 goals per game

The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game

Dallas averaged 3.35 goals per game

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Preview

Edmonton won both games at home in blowout fashion as the Oilers have won three straight games. In Game 4, Edmonton won 4-1 but lost Zach Hyman for the rest of the playoffs due to an injury. The Oilers were led by Leon Draisaitl, who had a goal and an assist, Corey Perry had a goal and an assist, while Adam Henrique and Kasperi Kapanen also scored.

The Oilers will start Stuart Skinner, who has been stellar in this series. Skinner went 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .896 SV%. In his career against Dallas, he's 5-4 with a 3.42 GAA and a .874 SV%. In the playoffs, Skinner is 5-4 with a 2.47 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Dallas, meanwhile, struggled in both games on the road and now needs to win three straight games. The Stars have scored just two goals in their last three games.

The Stars will start Jake Oettinger, who needs to be better in Game 5. Oettinger went 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 SV% in the regular season. In his career against Edmonton, he's 5-3-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .907 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 9-8 with a 2.72 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Oilers vs Stars: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a +110 underdog while Dallas is a -130 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Stars return home with their season on the line, and Dallas should come out strong here and likely get out to an early lead. Oettinger, meanwhile, did play well in Game 4 as two goals were empty netters, so he should be able to continue that success here.

Edmonton will miss Hyman in the lineup as Dallas will get the win to extend the series at least for one more game.

Prediction: Stars 4, Oilers 2.

Oilers vs Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Dallas ML (-130)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: Connor McDavid 4+ shots on goal (+105)

