Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 17, 2024

The 34-14-6 Dallas Stars are looking to build on their three-game winning streak as they face off against the 31-18-1 Edmonton Oilers at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, Feb 17 at 3 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, ABC, and SN.

Dallas showcased their performance in their last game with a 9-2 win on the road against the Nashville Predators. Meanwhile, Edmonton suffered a 6-3 road defeat against the St. Louis Blues on Feb 15.

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Game .preview

The Edmonton Oilers score an average of 3.5 goals per game, with their defense conceding 2.9 goals on average.

Leon Draisaitl has demonstrated his offensive prowess with 26 goals and 37 assists. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid has added to the offensive firepower with 21 goals and an impressive 59 assists. Evander Kane has also played a crucial role, contributing 19 goals and 14 assists.

Moreover, Calvin Pickard boasts a commendable record of 6-2-0 in goal, with a 2.42 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars have netted 203 goals at an average of 3.8 per game and conceded 162 goals at a rate of 3.0 per game.

Jason Robertson leads the offensive charge for Dallas, boasting 18 goals and 37 assists. Tyler Seguin has notched up 20 goals and 25 assists, while Matt Duchene has contributed 21 goals and 31 assists.

Moreover, Jake Oettinger holds a 20-9-2 record in goal, allowing 87 goals and making 937 saves with 2.90 GAA and a .906 SV%.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have competed 190 times, including regular season and playoffs.

The Oilers have an overall record of 70-100-15-5 (40.8%) against the Stars.

In faceoffs, the Oilers have a 52.1% win rate, while the Stars have 54.3%.

The Oilers boast a solid 80.6% success rate on penalty kills, while the Stars are at 81.9%.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Odds and prediction

Dallas has thrived with a record of 33-17 when favored by odds this season. Out of 48 games with odds shorter than -115, the Stars have emerged victorious 33 times, presenting a 53.5% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Oilers have managed two wins in the five games where they were considered underdogs. With odds of -105 or longer, Edmonton holds a 2-3 record and carries a 51.2% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Dallas 4 - 2 Oilers.

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Dallas Stars to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6.5: No.

Tip 3: Connor McDavid to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Roope Hintz to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Oilers to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win? Dallas Stars Edmonton Oilers 0 votes