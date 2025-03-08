Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 8, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are back in action on Saturday as they host the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place. They are both coming off wins on Thursday as Edmonton beat Montreal 3-2 in overtime at home while Dallas secured a comeback 3-2 OT win over Calgary.

Oilers vs. Stars: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Oilers have a 56-69-15-11 record against the Stars.

The Oilers are 32-25-8-9 at home against the Stars.

Dallas beat Edmonton 4-1 on October 19. Today is the second of three matchups in their three-game in-season series.

Edmonton averages 3.33 goals per game against Dallas.

The Stars average 3.05 goals per game against the Oilers.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Preview

After being embarrassed 6-2 on Tuesday by Anaheim, Edmonton bounced back with a much-needed OT win on Thursday against Montreal.

The Oilers (76 points) are second in the Pacific division, six points behind the Vegas Golden Knights who are pulling away at the top. Meanwhile, Dallas (84 points) remains second in the Central Division, eight points behind the league-leading Winnipeg Jets.

Forwards Evander Kane (knee) and Trent Frederic (lower body) remain on IR and out of Edmonton's (36-22-4) lineup, while defenseman Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) and John Klingberg (undisclosed) are day-to-day and questionable for Saturday. Tyler Seguin (hip), Miro Heiskanen (knee), and Nils Lundkvist (shoulder) are still sidelined for Dallas (41-19-2), all on LTIR and out for an extended period.

NHL: Marchment and Duchene celebrate goal vs Oilers - Source: Imagn

Oilers vs. Stars: Odds and Predictions

Edmonton is a slight home favorite to beat Dallas on Saturday at Rogers Place. Here are the official odds, per Odds Shark.

Edmonton is -115 to win on the moneyline.

Dallas is -105 to win on the moneyline.

The puck line is Edmonton -1.5, which is +210.

The over/under is 6.5 goals.

The over-goal is -110, while the under-goal is -110.

Prediction:

The Oilers have not looked like themselves since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off, and while they can go toe-to-toe with the league's best, the Stars will be too much to overcome on Saturday. Dallas will win on the road in Edmonton in a close one.

Score Prediction: Stars 4 - Oilers 3

