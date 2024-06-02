Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Game preview, predictions, and odds for Western Conference finals Game 6 | June 2, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers are set to play against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals Game 6 on Sunday at Rogers Place. The Oilers are up 3-2 in the series.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET, with live coverage on TNT, truTV, MAX, SN and TVAS. Game 6 can be heard on 630 CHED AM and KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM / 96.7 FM.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Game preview

In the Western Conference finals, the Oilers won Game 1 in double overtime, 3-2. The Stars took Game 2 with a 3-2 win and also won Game 3, 5-3. The Oilers came back to win Game 4, 5-2, and then secured a 3-1 victory in Game 5.

Connor McDavid has been a key player for the Oilers in the playoffs, tallying 29 points with four goals and 25 assists. Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl has accumulated 27 points with ten goals and 17 assists.

Stuart Skinner has a 10-5-0 record with a save percentage of .890 and a goals-against average of 2.60 goals per game. The Oilers' power play success rate is 34.7%, while their penalty kill efficiency is 93.5% in this season's playoffs.

On the other hand, Jason Robertson has been productive for the Stars, contributing 16 points with six goals and 10 assists in the playoffs. Wyatt Johnston has netted ten goals and provided 6 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a 10-8-0 record with an SV% of .917 and a GAA of 2.25 goals per game. Dallas has a power play success percentage of 21.4% and a penalty-killing rate of 71.4%.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Injury report

Troy Stecher is sidelined for the Oilers due to an ankle injury. For Dallas, both Jani Hakanpaa (lower body) and Chris Tanev (lower body) are questionable.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Odds & Prediction

The Oilers are the favorites, with odds of -139, while the Stars are the underdogs, with odds of +177. According to the Moneyline odds, there's a 58.2% probability that Edmonton will win.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Oilers to win (-139)

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Draisaitl to score: Yes

Tip 4: McDavid to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Dallas to beat the spread: No