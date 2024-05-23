Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 23, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars in game one of the Western Conference Finals at the prestigious American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

The Oilers have had an impressive run in the campaign so far with the first round win against the LA Kings, which saw them win the series 4-1.

In round two, Edmonton faced the Vancouver Canucks, who were more of a challenge, but they still went through to the finals.

The Dallas Stars, on the other hand, eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights in seven games and subsequently knocked out the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in six.

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Game info

Date and Time : Thursday, May 23, 2024; 9:30 p.m. ET

: Thursday, May 23, 2024; 9:30 p.m. ET Location : American Airlines Center in Dallas

: American Airlines Center in Dallas TV Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT

ESPN+, Hulu, TNT Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

NHL.tv Radio: Tune in to live radio on WPRT 102.5 The Game and KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM / 96.7 FM

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers step into the Western Conference Finals away from home in game one as they hope to take an early lead to take into game two of the series. The Oilers will be cautious of the attacking threat the Stars pose and their ability to outscore opponents.

Edmonton Oilers key players and injuries

Adam Henrique is expected to be sidelined for the Oilers due to injury.

Leon Draisaitl has been at the top of the points chart for the Oilers. The forward has scored eight goals and provided 16 assists in the playoffs so far.

Dallas Stars game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars

The Stars scored a whopping 22 goals against a quality Avalanche side. The Stars had a leaky defensive record in round two, giving away 15 goals over the six knockout games. The Stars will hope to improve their defense, especially on home ice, if they are to take a lead in the series.

Dallas Stars key players and injuries

The Stars head into the Western Conference Finals without Jani Hakanpaa, Roope Hintz and Jerad Rosburg, as they are sidelined with injuries.

Miro Heiskanen has been the key to all of the Stars' attacks in the knockout games. The forward has scored five goals and provided eight assists in 11 games.