Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 25, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars in game two of the Western Conference Finals at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas. The Oilers were at the top of their game in the first fixture between the sides as the two sides went to second over-time before Connor McDavid netted a winner for the Oilers (3-2).

The early lead for the Oilers at the Stars' home ice can prove vital as they head into game two with a possibility of doubling their lead.

As for the Stars, they put up a fantastic fight with their home crowd cheering them on at the top of their lungs. It will be interesting to see how the Stars fare in game two after suffering a late goal to lose game one.

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Game info

Date and Time : Saturday, May 25, 2024; 9:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 25, 2024; 9:30 p.m. ET Location : American Airlines Center in Dallas

: American Airlines Center in Dallas TV Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT

ESPN+, Hulu, TNT Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

NHL.tv Radio: Tune in to live radio on WPRT 102.5 The Game and KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM / 96.7 FM

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Oilers at Dallas Stars

The Edmonton Oilers have started the Western Conference Finals on the right foot after defeating the Stars in game one. The Oilers who defeated the LA Kings and Vancouver Canucks in rounds one and two look like favourites to go through to the Stanley Cup Finals come June.

Edmonton Oilers key players and injuries

Adam Henrique is expected to be sidelined for the Oilers due to injury.

Leon Draisaitl has been at the top of the points chart for the Oilers. The forward has scored nine goals and provided 16 assists in the playoffs so far.

Dallas Stars game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Oilers at Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars will be disappointed with their start as they aim to reach the Stanely Cup Finals, but they will be looking to get back on level terms in game two. Despite overcoming tough opponents and challenges en route to the Conference Finals, they now face yet another challenge.

Dallas Stars key players and injuries

The Stars head into game two of the Western Conference Finals without Jani Hakanpaa, Roope Hintz and Jerad Rosburg, as they are sidelined with injuries.

Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson have been the key to all of the Stars' attacks in the knockout games with the pair scoring 13 points each.