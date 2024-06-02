Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | June 2nd, 2024

The Dallas Stars take on the Edmonton Oilers in game six of the Western Conference Finals at the famous Rogers Place come Sunday. The Oilers head into the game with a 3-2 lead over the Stars.

The Oilers started their Conference Finals with a loss but have since rebounded with strong performances in subsequent games. After losing games two and three, the Oilers bounced back with two consecutive wins, placing themselves in a comfortable position and leaving the Stars at the brink of elimination just before the Stanley Cup Finals.

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Sunday, June 2

Sunday, June 2 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Venue : Rogers Place

: Rogers Place TV Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT

ESPN+, Hulu, TNT Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Trending

Dallas Stars game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars

The Stars head into game six at the brink of elimination, needing a victory to stay in contention for the Stanley Cup Finals. The Stars are hopeful of securing a victory against the Oilers on their home ice as they strive to regain their form this season.

Dallas Stars key players and injuries

The Stars head into this matchup without Jani Hakanpaa and Jerad Rosburg, both players are sidelined due to injuries.

Jason Robertson, Wyatt Johnston and Miro Heiskanen have led the Stars' attacks in the playoffs so far, contributing 16 points each.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Oilers vs Dallas Stars

The Oilers come into game six in good form, winning games four and five and look to use their home advantage to eliminate the Central Division league winners. The Oilers eliminated the Vancouver Canucks and LA Kings en route to their journey to get their hands on the coveted Stanley Cup.

Edmonton Oilers key players and injuries

With no notable injuries, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have led the charge, contributing a total of 57 points.

With the Oilers having home advantage over the Stars, they will be looking to wrap the series off in game six and head to the Stanley Cup Finals and get a chance to have their hands on the trophy for the first time since 1990.