Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Game 4 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Finals, June 12, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Edmonton has lost back-to-back games, including losing 6-1 in Game 3 to go down 2-1 in the series.

Oilers vs Panthers: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton was 0-2 against Florida in the season and is 1-2 in the playoffs

The Oilers went 23-16-2 on the road

Florida went 27-12-2 at home

Edmonton allowed 2.86 goals per game

The Panthers averaged 3.0 goals per game this season

The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game

Florida allowed 2.71 goals per game

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Preview

Edmonton is coming off back-to-back losses as the Oilers were blown out in Game 3. The Oilers were led by Corey Perry, who scored the only goal as Edmonton trailed 4-1 after the second and were never in the game.

The Oilers will start Stuart Skinner, who went 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .896 SV% this season. In his career against Florida, he's 2-2 with a 3.81 GAA and a .888 SV%. In the playoffs, Skinner is 7-6 with a 2.84 GAA and a .894 SV%. In Game 4s in his playoff career, he's 6-0 with a 1.26 GAA and a .955 SV% with two shutouts.

Florida, meanwhile, has taken control of the series and can take a stranglehold of the series in Game 4. The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky, who went 33-19-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 13-6 with a 2.85 GAA and a .900 SV%. In the playoffs, Bobrovsky is 14-6 with a 2.15 GAA and a .916 SV%.

In Game 3, the Panthers were led by Sam Reinhart, Evan Rodrigues and Carter Verhaeghe, who all had a goal and an assist. Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad both scored, while Eetu Luostarinen had two assists.

Oilers vs Panthers: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a +124 underdog, while Florida is a -148 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Oilers were blown out in Game 3, and Game 4 is likely a must-win here. Edmonton can't afford to go down 3-1 in the series, as the Oilers should start strong here.

Skinner has been dominant in Game 4s in his career, and he should be much better here. Skinner will limit the Panthers' offense, as Edmonton should be able to get the win here and even up the series, as this series will likely go to Game 7.

Prediction: Oilers 3, Panthers 2.

Oilers vs Panthers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (+124)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: Sam Reinhart 3+ shots on goal (-145)

