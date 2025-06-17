Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Game 6 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Finals, June 17, 2025

The Stanley Cup will be at Amerant Bank Arena as the Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Cup Final on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.
Edmonton is down 3-2 in the series after losing 5-2 on Saturday.
Oilers vs Panthers: Head-to-head & key stats
- Edmonton was 0-2 against Florida in the season and is 2-3 in the playoffs
- The Oilers went 23-16-2 on the road
- Florida went 27-12-2 at home
- Edmonton allowed 2.86 goals per game
- The Panthers averaged 3.0 goals per game this season
- The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game
- Florida allowed 2.71 goals per game
Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Preview
Edmonton is coming off a 5-2 loss at home and now needs to win two straight games to win the Cup. In Game 5, the Oilers were led by Connor McDavid and Corey Perry, who both scored.
The Oilers will likely start Stuart Skinner after Calvin Pickard struggled in Game 5. Skinner went 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .896 SV% in the regular season, while in his career against Florida in the regular season, he's 2-2 with a 3.81 GAA and a .888 SV%. In the playoffs, Skinner is 7-6 with a 2.99 GAA and a .891 SV%.
Florida, meanwhile, can win the Cup at home on Tuesday and will be looking to avoid going to Edmonton for Game 7. In Game 5, the Panthers were led by Brad Marchand, who had two goals, Eetu Luostarinen had a goal and an assist, while Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart both scored.
The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky, who went 33-19-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 13-6 with a 2.85 GAA and a .900 SV%. In the playoffs, Bobrovsky is 15-7 with a 2.26 GAA and a .9112 SV%.
Oilers vs Panthers: Odds & Prediction
Edmonton is a +130 underdog while Florida is a -155 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Oilers have their backs against the wall as Edmonton has been dominated in the Cup Final. Edmonton will need to play their best game of the series and likely the playoffs to extend it to Game 7.
However, the Oilers' goaltending has been an issue, while Florida's offense has been legit. Bobrovsky should also continue to stand on his head as Florida will win the game and back-to-back Stanley Cups.
Prediction: Panthers 5, Oilers 2.
Oilers vs Panthers: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Florida ML (-155)
Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (-118)
Tip 3: Florida -1.5 (+160)
