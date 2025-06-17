Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Game 6 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Finals, June 17, 2025

The Stanley Cup will be at Amerant Bank Arena as the Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Cup Final on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Edmonton is down 3-2 in the series after losing 5-2 on Saturday.

Oilers vs Panthers: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton was 0-2 against Florida in the season and is 2-3 in the playoffs

The Oilers went 23-16-2 on the road

Florida went 27-12-2 at home

Edmonton allowed 2.86 goals per game

The Panthers averaged 3.0 goals per game this season

The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game

Florida allowed 2.71 goals per game

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Preview

Edmonton is coming off a 5-2 loss at home and now needs to win two straight games to win the Cup. In Game 5, the Oilers were led by Connor McDavid and Corey Perry, who both scored.

The Oilers will likely start Stuart Skinner after Calvin Pickard struggled in Game 5. Skinner went 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .896 SV% in the regular season, while in his career against Florida in the regular season, he's 2-2 with a 3.81 GAA and a .888 SV%. In the playoffs, Skinner is 7-6 with a 2.99 GAA and a .891 SV%.

Florida, meanwhile, can win the Cup at home on Tuesday and will be looking to avoid going to Edmonton for Game 7. In Game 5, the Panthers were led by Brad Marchand, who had two goals, Eetu Luostarinen had a goal and an assist, while Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart both scored.

The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky, who went 33-19-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 13-6 with a 2.85 GAA and a .900 SV%. In the playoffs, Bobrovsky is 15-7 with a 2.26 GAA and a .9112 SV%.

Oilers vs Panthers: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a +130 underdog while Florida is a -155 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Oilers have their backs against the wall as Edmonton has been dominated in the Cup Final. Edmonton will need to play their best game of the series and likely the playoffs to extend it to Game 7.

However, the Oilers' goaltending has been an issue, while Florida's offense has been legit. Bobrovsky should also continue to stand on his head as Florida will win the game and back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Prediction: Panthers 5, Oilers 2.

Oilers vs Panthers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida ML (-155)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (-118)

Tip 3: Florida -1.5 (+160)

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

