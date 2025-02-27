Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 27, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Ad

Edmonton (34-20-4) is coming off a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Florida (35-21-3) is coming off a 4-1 win over Nashville.

Oilers vs Panthers: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton is 23-17-3 all-time against Florida

The Oilers are averaging 3.25 goals per game

The Panthers are 17-10-2 at home

Edmonton is allowing 2.89 goals per game

Florida is averaging 3.27 goals per game

The Oilers are 16-10-2 on the road

The Panthers are allowing 2.84 goals per game

Ad

Trending

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Preview

The Oilers have struggled since the 4 Nations break and are on a four-game losing streak. The Oilers are led by Leon Draisaitl, who has 87 points. Connor McDavid has 73 points, Evan Bouchard has 45 points and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 37 points.

The Oilers will likely start Stuart Skinner, who's 20-14-4 with a 2.84 GAA and a .898 SV%. In his career against Florida, he's 2-1 with a 3.73 GAA and a .888 SV%.

Ad

Florida, meanwhile, is 3-1 in its last four. The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky, who's 23-13-2 with a 2.65 GAA and a .903 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 12-6 with a 2.84 GAA and a .901 SV%.

The Panthers are led by Sam Reinhart, who has 62 points. Matthew Tkachuk has 57 points, Aleksander Barkov has 52 points and Carter Verhaeghe has 43. Tkachuk will be out of the lineup with an injury.

Oilers vs Panthers: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a -108 underdog while Florida is a -112 favorite, the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Ad

This is a rematch of last year's Stanley Cup final as Edmonton comes in struggling while Florida will be without Tkachuk. The Oilers have struggled in net and defensively lately, and the Panthers should be able to capitalize on that.

Look for Florida to be able to score on Edmonton as the Panthers will get a home win here.

Prediction: Panthers 4, Oilers 2

Oilers vs Panthers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida ML (-112)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles