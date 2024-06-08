Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Game preview, predictions, and odds for Stanley Cup Final Game 1 | June 8, 2024

The Stanley Cup Final is set to kick off on Saturday, June 8, as the Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers. The game will take place in Florida, with the puck drop set for 8 p.m. ET.

The Oilers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final by defeating the Dallas Stars in six games in the Confernece Finals. Edmonton opened up the playoffs with a five-game series win over the Los Angeles Kings before beating the Vancouver Canucks in seven.

The Florida Panthers, meanwhile, beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games, the Boston Bruins in six games,and the New York Rangers in six to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.

Trending

Oilers vs. Panthers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Florida went 2-0 against Edmonton in the regular season this year.

The Panthers averaged 3.23 goals per game, which ranked 11th.

Edmonton went 21-18-2 on the road with a -7 goal differential.

Florida allowed 2.41 goals per game, which ranked first.

The Edmonton Oilers averaged 3.56 goals per game, which ranked fourth.

The Panthers were 26-13-2 at home in the regular season with a +22 goal differential.

Edmonton allowed 2.88 goals per game, which ranked 10th.

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Odds & Prediction

The Edmonton Oilers are +120 underdogs, while the Florida Panthers are -142 favorites with the over/under set at 5.5 goals. Florida is favored to win the series at -135.

The Panthers have been one of the top teams in the NHL all season and are tough to beat at home. Expect the game to start out slow, as there will be a bit of rust due to the time off between series the two teams have had.

There also will be a feeling-out process of sorts, as both teams won't want to make mistakes, so it should be a low-scoring game. In a low-scoring game, take Florida, with the better goalie, to steal Game 1 and take a 1-0 series lead.

Prediction: Panthers 3-1 Oilers

Oilers vs Panthers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida to win -142

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals -105

Tip 3: Evan Rodrigues over 1.5 shots on goal -150

Tip 4: Sam Bennett over 0.5 points +100

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback